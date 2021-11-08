Arsenal 1-0 Watford: 5 Talking Points | EPL 2021/22

In Sunday’s early kick-off, two teams on the opposing spectrum of the table battled in front of a jam-packed Emirates. Mikel Arteta knew a win would take Arsenal to within six points of Chelsea. For Watford, victory would take them five points clear of the relegation zone.

The game started frantically with the Gunners having an early goal disallowed for offside. If that weren’t enough, just before halftime Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had his penalty saved by Ben Foster.

Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with an Emile Smith-Rowe strike from the edge of the box. The win firmly places Arsenal in the title race and leaves Claudio Ranieri's side with a mountain to climb.

Here are five talking points from Arsenal 1-0 Watford.

#5 Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ Remontada

Arsenal did not miss Thomas Partey's presence in midfield due to Ainsley's combative perforamnce

In the summer, Ainsley Maitland-Niles made a heartfelt plea via his Instagram account to anyone who would listen. He begged for the club to either give him an opportunity or let him go to a club that will. It’s rumored that Mikel Arteta was furious with the outburst and the two had showdown talks at London Colney that very day. Since then, the 24-year-old has featured in ten games this season, playing 437 minutes of football.

Today, with Thomas Partey out with a groin injury, the N7 Modric displayed his best performance. In a man of the match display, Maitland-Niles completed 100% of his take-ons, 85% of his passes, won 7 duels, made 5 tackles, and created 1 chance.

#4 It won’t get easier for The Hornets

Can Claudio Ranieri keep Watford up?

Having only won three games this season, it’s hard to say with confidence that Watford will avoid the drop this season. With a -10-goal difference and only 10 points in 11 games, Claudio Ranieri has an incredibly tough job on his hands.

And unfortunately for him, life will not get any easier in the short term. Watford’s next four games in the league are Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea & Manchester City. When it rains, it pours.

