Arsenal 1:1 Brentford | Player ratings as Gunners held to frustrating draw against the Bees

Table-toppers Arsenal faced Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 11. The Gunners came into the match off the back of a defeat against Everton last week and were looking to gain maximum points from the Premier League fixture.

However, they were unable to secure the three points despite taking the lead in the 66th minute through Leandro Trossard. Ivan Toney equalized for the Bees in the 74th minute.

With Manchester City hot on their heels, Arsenal would have liked to extend their gap at the top before their crucial fixture against the Cityzens in a few days.

0-1 vs. Everton (A)

🤝 1-1 vs. Brentford (H)



The wheels on the bus… Arsenal have failed to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season:0-1 vs. Everton (A)🤝 1-1 vs. Brentford (H)The wheels on the bus… Arsenal have failed to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season:❌ 0-1 vs. Everton (A)🤝 1-1 vs. Brentford (H)The wheels on the bus…🚌 https://t.co/fW7qCvLcHt

Here's a look at the Gunners' player ratings from their Premier League outing against Brentford.

Arsenal player ratings:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Aaron Ramsdale lined up between the sticks for the Gunners as usual and put in a decent performance at the back. He made a couple of crucial saves, but was caught out for Brentford's goal.

Ben White - 6/10

Ben White took his usual position on the right side of the defensive line. His performance was average on the whole, as he made some useful contributions in attack and defense.

William Saliba - 5/10

William Saliba has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal this season, but looked a bit off the pace against the Bees. He was lucky to get away with an untimely slip early on, which was called a foul. He was beaten in the air by Ivan Toney on multiple occasions.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Gabriel Magalhaes has been Arsenal's mainstay on the left side of the centre-back pairing since the start of the season. He held his position for large parts of the game, but failed to effectively deal with Brentford's offensive threat, especially from set pieces. Both centre-backs will certainly need to improve as Arsenal challenge for the Premier League title.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a breath of fresh air in Arsenal's defense this season. Often doubling up as a central midfielder when the Gunners are in possession, he was the source of many of Arsenal's attacks. He tried his best to make an impact on the game, but to no avail.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a more free role this season. With the added defensive stability provided by Thomas Partey, Xhaka has had a lot more contributions in attack. He made a couple of neat passes to his forwards, but was unable to make a serious mark on the game. Xhaka was replaced in the 81st minute by Fabio Vieira.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Thomas Partey was one of Arsenal's best players. He looked slightly off the pace last week against Everton, but seemed to be back to his usual best against the Bees. He was solid in his role and made several crucial interceptions and tackles.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard led the Gunners' attacking moves as he always does. He was right in the thick of all the action, also making a brilliant pass to allow Saka to supply Trossard for Arsenal's goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Gabriel Martinelli had a lackluster outing at the Emirates against Brentford. The Brazilian's form has been a concern of late and will certainly worry Mikel Arteta. He was replaced on the hour mark for Leandro Trossard.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka took his favored place on the right-wing for the Gunners' outing against the Bees. He posed a constant threat to Brentford's defense and also provided the assist for Leandro Trossard.

Kaya Kaynak @kayakaynak97 It's Trossard's goal but that's all about the cross from Bukayo Saka. Great ball from Odegaard to set him free but he whips it into an area where Raya can't come and Brentford CBs can't clear. Much needed goal for the Gunners!! football.london/arsenal-fc/new… It's Trossard's goal but that's all about the cross from Bukayo Saka. Great ball from Odegaard to set him free but he whips it into an area where Raya can't come and Brentford CBs can't clear. Much needed goal for the Gunners!! football.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

Eddie Nketiah has been in good form lately since becoming the Gunners' main striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus. He wasn't at his usual best against Brentford and failed to make an impact on the game. He was presented with a couple of useful chances, but was unable to score.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Leandro Trossard grabbed the Gunners' only goal of the game against Brentford. He was brought off the bench around the hour mark to replace Gabriel Martinelli and made an instant impact. He posed a constant threat to the Bees' defense from the left wing and also positioned himself perfectly to slot home Bukayo Saka's cross.

Fabio Vieira - 5/10

Fabio Vieira played only around 15 minutes, but never really contributed to his side's attempts at goal. He made a few good passes, but failed to provide any real threat to the Brentford defense.

