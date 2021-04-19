Arsenal 1-1 Fulham: 5 talking points as Gunners grab late equaliser | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. The two sides had met on the opening matchday in a game in which the Gunners had comfortably beaten the Cottagers 3-0 away from home. 31 matches later, Arsenal are vying for the top six whilst Fulham are seven points adrift of safety.

Mikel Arteta's side started the game brilliantly and created great goalscoring chances. However, as time passed, the visitors grew more confident and Josh Maja came closest to scoring for Fulham.

Arsenal did put the ball into the net twice in the first half but both the build-ups were ruled offside. During the second half, Craig Pawson and the video assistant referee awarded Fulham a penalty, which Maja converted.

The Cottagers continued to hold on to their lead as the home team struggled in the final third. Just when Scott Parker thought his side would be securing a vital victory, Eddie Nketiah netted the equaliser in the last minute of extra time to ensure that the clubs shared the spoils.

Here are five talking points from Arsenal's lacklustre performance against Fulham.

#5 Gabriel Martinelli shines for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli was named in the starting line up against Fulham

In the opening seven minutes of the game, Gabriel Martinelli had two chances to fire Arsenal in front - one went wide and the other was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Although the Brazilian youngster did not get onto the scoresheet today, he was a constant threat in Fulham's half and did well in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His pace on and off the ball created plenty of trouble for his opponents who struggled to keep up with him at times. When Arsenal play Everton next weekend, the 19-year-old should keep his position in the starting line-up.

#4 Fulham's survival hopes dealt a severe blow

Fulham took the lead through a penalty

When Maja converted his penalty in the 59th minute for Fulham, Parker must have thought that his team would be leaving the Emirates Stadium with all three points.

Unlike the mid-week match against Slavia Prague, Arsenal had not been at their best for most of this one. The club's top-scorer Alexandre Lacazette was substituted halfway through the game due to a suspected hamstring injury and things appeared to be going perfectly for the Cottagers.

However, with barely a minute left on the clock, Nketiah did the unexpected. He scored from a corner and there was insufficient time for Fulham to regain their lead.

Had Parker's side gotten all three points, they would have been just four points behind Burnley, who are 16th in the Premier League table standings, before their match against Manchester United.

Since Fulham still have to face Chelsea and the Red Devils in the coming weeks, their hopes of staying on in the Premier League are getting bleaker each week.

