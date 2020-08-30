Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (5-4 on penalties): Player Ratings as Gunners lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal won the FA Community Shield with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Liverpool, after the game ended 1-1 in the 90 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal with a lovely strike early in the game. A Bukayo Saka pass found Aubameyang in space on the left flank, and he cut in to curl an unstoppable shot past Alisson Becker in the Liverpool game.

Liverpool huffed and puffed but eventually found their way back into the game in the second half, after some pinball in the Arsenal box resulted in the ball dropping kindly for Takumi Minamino to easily score his first goal for the Reds.

In the penalty shootout, Arsenal were faultless, whereas Rhian Brewster was the unfortunate one for Liverpool, after he saw his penalty hit the bar and miss the target.

Here's how each player fared in the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning penalty for Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

He made two big saves off Sadio Mane during the game. Both were pretty similar, in that he made himself big, and stood tall till as late as he could, taking the lob out of the equation.

Rob Holding - 7/10

He was assertive in defending against Mane in the first half, but struggled a bit in the second half, as he couldn't really come to grips with Minamino's movement.

David Luiz - 8/10

He was very good for most of the game, decisive aerially, made some strong tackles, and was a leader at the back. Did make a few dodgy passes, but nothing to really get Aersenal nervy at the back.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

The young Scot had another very good game for Arsenal at the back, as he combined defending as a third centre-back, with some excellent overlapping runs to support Aubameyang down the left flank.

Hector Bellerin - 6/10

When Arsenal played out of the back in the first half, it was Bellerin who was mostly the outlet on the right flank, and was allowed space as well. He didn't really make the most of it though.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 9/10

The youngster was the star of the show for Arsenal, with a complete performance in all respects. He was a constant outlet on the left flank, defended well against the Liverpool front three, and could have had a goal, if he had decided to pull the trigger in the first half.

Mohamed Elneny - 7/10

In first competitive game in an Arsenal shirt after a long gap, Elneny was actual solid in the middle of the park. He was the link that held Arsenal together for most of the game, and was combative against the likes of Milner and Wijnaldum.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Xhaka was solid in midfield, but not spectacular. He didn't have to be spectacular, though, as he put in a neat performance with no real errors, and just kept the ball moving.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

He set up Aubameyang's goal with a terrific cross-field pass, with Liverpool caught out with not enough personal on that side of the pitch. He also had a few other moments of great potential, but failed to really make them count.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7/10

Aubameyang scored fifth Wembley goal in three appearances in 2020, with a sensational finish that left Alisson with no chance. He wasn't really too involved apart from that, though, as Arsenal didn't really fashion enough chances for him to get close enough to goal.

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

He had a golden opportunity to put Arsenal 2-0 up, but his low drive was well saved by Alisson. After that, he didn't really get too many openings.

Substitutes

Arsenal celebrate winning the FA Community Shield

Cedric Soares - 5/10

He was culpable for the goal Arsenal conceded, as he was caught out by the movement of Salah and Minamino. He did make amends with a calm penalty though.

Joe Willock - 4/10

He had a great chance to win Arsenal the game before the penalty shootout, but he put his header wide.

Reiss Nelson - 5/10

His only contribution in the tie was in the shootout, where he converted Arsenal's first penalty with aplomb.

Sead Kolasinac - 5/10

He came on late in the game to replace Tierney,