Arsenal 1 - 1 Liverpool: 5 observations from the game | Premier League 2018-19

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Nov 2018, 03:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The last 5 meetings between both teams had provided 27 goals

Arsenal and Liverpool both came into this encounter on the back of a good run of games. The Gunners were unbeaten in all competitions (since the loss to City and Chelsea), while The Reds were yet to lose this season in the Premier League.

The last 5 meetings between both teams had provided 27 goals, and with both sides believing in attacking football, it was all set for a mouth-watering goal scoring encounter.

The home side was quick off the blocks and made life difficult for Arnold in the right back position, and the first good chance of the game fell to Aubameyang whose shot was just wide off the post.

Against the run of play, Liverpool came close after Firmino hit the bar from a Milner pass. A few moments later, Van Dijk got in a 1-v-1 situation with Leno, but the Arsenal goalkeeper did well to save the Dutchman's shot.

Arsenal had more possession and created more chances, including a Lacazette shot which went past Alisson's goal, but Liverpool would feel unlucky after Sadio Mane's goal was ruled out for offside, and both Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk hit the crossbar and the post respectively.

Both teams went into the break goalless, which didn't justify the way the half panned out. The second half started in a frenzy like the first, and Arsenal went on all out attack immediately, with Mkhitaryan making some darting runs from the right.

Against the run of play, James Milner put the visitors in front. Van Dijk also made his presence felt in Arsenal's penalty area, but Leno acrobatically saved his header.

Arsenal finally got the reward for all their efforts when Lacazette beautifully guided the ball past Alisson to make it all square at the Emirates. Both teams went for the winner in the closing stages of the game, but it ended at 1-1.

Here five observations from the game.

#5 Arsenal's eye-catching attack

Lacazette scored the equaliser

During the era of Arsene Wenger, silky one-touch plays and smooth build-ups were the essence of Arsenal. Arsenal's foundation is attack, and Unai Emery seems to have carried on the heritage at the Emirates.

The combination play of Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Ozil has been a treat to watch. Against Liverpool, the trio created numerous chances, but the final touch let them down several times.

Ozil is often criticised for his performances against top opposition, but against Liverpool he played some defense splitting through passes. When they are on song, The Gunners are a delight to watch.

1 / 5 NEXT