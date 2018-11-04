Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis, Premier League 2018/19

Lacazette scored a crucial leveller at the end

The headline game of the weekend between Arsenal and Liverpool ended 1-1 as both teams were made to share the spoils in what went down as a closely contested affair. James Milner opened the scoring, but a late, well-crafted goal from Alexandre Lacazette helped Unai Emery and co. extend their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

The revived Arsenal side played some exquisite football throughout the flow of the game and enjoyed more chances, but Liverpool yet again highlighted how dangerous they can be on the break with the pace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

It was a world-class game that was undermined by a shallow score line of 1-1, this was a game that was enjoyed by the entire football fraternity. Although the home team couldn't secure three points, they have set out a real statement of purpose to the other top sides in the league.

Here are the five major talking points from the draw between Arsenal and Liverpool.

#1 Arsenal gain early momentum and start on the front foot

Aubameyang made a couple of clever runs in behind the Liverpool defence

Right from the word go, the Gunners started on a positive note. They created chance after chance with the innovation of pure variety and class. Their players took turns to run on the back of Liverpool's full backs and exploit spaces in midfield.

Ozil set Aubameyang free on a couple of occasions but the Gabonese was ruled off-side. Moments later, Kolasinac overlapped the wingers and whipped one in towards Lacazette, who was too close to Alisson.

Moreover, the hosts drew plenty of plaudits and interest for the way they held up the ball in tight situations, linked up play and played fluid, efficient football.

Ozil took up clever positions and kept his distance from the likes of Wijnaldum in order to get some room at the center of the park. Lacazette engineered a couple of beautiful interchanges with Kolasinac, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang and the latter always looked to run in behind the opposition back line.

Arsenal illustrated sheer patience and intelligence by starting attacks from the back rather perfectly. With the ball-playing abilities of Bernd Leno, the likes of Mustafi and Holding looked far more comfortable and assertive with their passing.

Clearly, the first quarter of the game went to a spirited Arsenal side. Till that point, they enjoyed a staggering 67% possession against a team that loves to keep hold of the ball.

