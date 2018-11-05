Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Arsenal Player Ratings, Premier League 2018-19

Arsenal faced Liverpool in an absorbing ninety minutes of footballing action at the Emirates. Unai Emery's squad showed commendable character and fighting spirit despite being second favourites before coming into the fixture. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. So let's take a look at how the Arsenal players performed.

Bernd Leno - 5.5/10

The German shot-stopper's life at the Emirates has been mixed so far and yesterday was not one of his best night. Leno made a couple of erratic decisions by coming off his line when it wasn't needed. Arguably, the goal conceded can be blamed down to him. Those who have seen him in Bundesliga will know that "wise decisions" aren't one of his fortes.

Sead Kolasinac - 6.5/10

The Bosnian left-back was suffering from a hamstring injury and returned for this fixture after missing several games this season. The job he was handed was to contain Mohamed Salah which let's be honest is a Herculean task. But Kolasinac did fairly well and managed to keep the Egyptian magician quiet for the majority of the period.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7/10

Mustafi started the midweek game against Blackpool and so it was anticipated that Sokratis would be given a call-up to the squad but the German's name was on the team sheet yet again. Despite not being the tallest person on the pitch, the German defender kept the airspace clear by winning a majority of the headers. He also pulled out a couple over-the-head through balls to the attackers.

Rob Holding - 7.5/10

Mustafi was good but his other centre-half bettered him slightly. The young Englishman has been getting regular minutes in the Arsenal squad due to Koscielny's injury and seems to have adapted to the situation comfortably. It was no different against Liverpool where he didn't let the occasion get to him.

Hector Bellerin - 7.5/10

Bellerin has been rejuvenated since the arrival of Emery. He seems much more lively in the new system making the forward runs more frequently compared to last season. The Spaniard's pace was giving Andrew Robertson plenty of problems. The only thing he needs to work on is his crossing.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka's game seems to be improving day by day. Working with Torreira by his side gives him the license to wander forward without worrying much about consequences. The Swiss international looked good going forward using his passing proficiency but lacked in his defensive duties a couple of times.

Lucas Torreira - 9/10

This guy activated his beast mode against Liverpool. Arguably the best player for Arsenal on the pitch. Liverpool had only 38% of the possession and Torreira was one of the reasons why. His work off the ball made really difficult for Liverpool to pick passes in the midfield.

Torreira was the Man of the Match for this game

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5/10

Not his best performance so far but he definitely gave the defenders a run for their money, quite literally. Defenders were struggling to keep up with his pace. However, he was offside every time he left them in the dust.

Mesut Ozil - 7/10

Everything that went forward went through him. He was the orchestrator of a lot of the team's attacks pulling those sublime passes. He definitely stepped up to the big occasion this time and has silenced a few of his critics.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 4.5/10

Mkhitaryan was worst player on the pitch for Arsenal. Mkhitaryan was preferred to start over the in-form Alex Iwobi and nobody knows why. The Armenian international struggled throughout the match until he was put out of his misery by being substituted.

Alexandre Lacazette - 8.5/10

The Frenchman scored the equaliser for Arsenal. But the fashion in which he scored the goal is what really matters. It was a true poacher's goal. The goal apart, his defensive contributions and pressing were worthy of appreciation too.

Lacazette scored the equaliser for Arsenal

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey- 5/10

In the little time that he got, he was just average.

Alex Iwobi- 7.5/10

Made his mark coming off the bench and setting up the goal.

Danny Welbeck - N/A

Played only 9 minutes plus extra time.

Note: The ratings are based on the author's personal opinion. Your opinions are most welcome in the comment section.