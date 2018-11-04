Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Spoils shared

Arsenal prolonged their unbeaten run in the league to nine games after holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates. James Milner scored a peach of a strike early in the second half to break the deadlock, and the Reds were comfortably sailing towards another victory before Alexandre Lacazette produced a brilliant moment of individual skill to equalise just 10 minutes from time.

Whilst this fixture didn't produce the kind of manic goalfest it did last time - 10 goals between these sides in two league encounters in 2017/18 - it, however, did produce several nervy moments at either end as Arsenal and Liverpool both came close on several occasions throughout the game, but it was a case of missed chances.

The result leaves the Merseysiders provisionally at the top of the table, while the Gunners are up to fifth now.

Here are the hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk was colossal for Liverpool in the back four

Liverpool's £75 million outlay to sign the Dutchman seemed quiet exorbitant at the time. But 11 months into his Liverpool career, he has time and again been proved value for money. And against Arsenal, put on a performance to remember.

Van Dijk was up hill and down dale, throwing his weight around the defense and never letting the Gunners a leeway in or around the area. He showed great positional awareness whilst also proving to be an immense aerial presence. His 94% success with the passes is also unparalleled by any player to feature in this game.

Van Dijk's only sore note, however, came at the other end of the field when he was denied - twice - from getting on target, once by the damned woodwork, and once by Leno. Otherwise, it was a night he won't forget in a long time.

