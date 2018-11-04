Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating

James Milner scored his 50th Premier League goal.

Liverpool's 11th Premier League fixture this season ended in a draw (1-1) against the London based club, Arsenal. The Reds got the lead through James Milner during the 61st minute of the game but a late solo goal from Alexandre Lacazette helped Unai Emery's team to extend their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

The Reds go above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with this draw and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league this season.

Here is how the Liverpool players are rated for the game.

Alisson Becker- 5

The Liverpool keeper had a bad game and made a number of bad decisions during the game. Partly-culprit of Arsenal's equalizer.

Trent Alexender Arnold- 5

The young English full-back had a difficult game and struggled all night against the Gunners' attack.

Joe Gomez- 7

One of Liverpool's best players this season, Joe Gomez enjoyed a fine game and saved the Reds numerous times with his important blocks and interceptions.

Virgil van Dijk could have scored a hat-trick against Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk- 8

Arguably the best center-back in the league, Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a terrific game and organized the Reds' defense brilliantly throughout the game. He was also a threat to Arsenal's defence during set-pieces.

Andrew Robertson- 6

The Scottish international never stops running and contributes heavily in both attack and defence.

Gini Wijnaldum- 5

The Dutch midfielder had a quiet game and was completely dominated by Arsenal's midfield in the middle of the park.

James Milner- 7

The veteran midfielder was all over the pitch for Liverpool and scored the Reds only goal during the game. He maintained Liverpool's record of not losing a Premier League game after getting on the scoresheet.

Fabinho failed to impress against Arsenal.

Fabinho- 5

Fabinho made some good tackles but was way too sloppy with his passing. He needs more time to adjust to the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah- 6

The Egyptian virtuoso unsettled the Gunners' defence during the opening minutes of the first half but faded as the game proceeds. He is yet to reach his heights of the last season.

Roberto Firmino- 6

Roberto Firmino failed to influence the Reds' gameplay as much as he would have liked and played a quiet game against the London-based club. He was subbed with Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half.

Sadio Mane- 7

Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League played a vital role in the link-up to Milner's goal. He was unlucky as his goal was wrongly ruled out for offside.

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri- n/a

The former Stoke City attacker was sent onto the field by Jurgen Klopp in the second half but he didn't get enough opportunities to impact the game.

Joel Matip- n/a

Came on in the second half stoppage time to save a point for the Reds.