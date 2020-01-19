Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019/20

In a rare 3 pm kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners took on a rampant Sheffield United. Heading into this game, Arsenal trailed the Blades by four points, such a situation is testament to the work of Chris Wilder. Mikel Arteta’s men came into this match off the back of an underwhelming draw at Selhurst Park. The North London club was looking to put things right against a newly promoted team that beat West Ham last week.

After a tightly contested opening 44 minutes, it was Arsenal who took the lead as Gabriel Martinelli poked home from close range after a Bukayo Saka cross. Things stayed this way until John Fleck grabbed a dramatic equaliser in the 83rd minute. The match would eventually end even with both teams deservedly taking a point from the game.

Here are 5 hits and flops from Arsenal’s 1-1 over Sheffield United.

#5 Flop: Shkodran Mustafi

Within the first five minutes, the German had already made his first mistake, as he let Enda Stevens outmuscle him for a ball that was rightly his. Arsenal fans have constantly seen Shkodran Mustafi fail them on several occasions. That’s why many a fan has written his career off with even the club actively trying to sell him in the summer and this window. That’s why it was a surprise to everyone to see the 27-year-old’s name on the team sheet ahead of Rob Holding. However, Arteta will argue that this decision best portrays how light the squad is in defence.

Sokratis was unable to compete in today’s game due to illness so this was meant to be Mustafi’s chance to secure a starting place. Instead, he showed his old rashness and poor decision making alongside an already unstable David Luiz. Although the Gunners kept a rare clean sheet, the 27-year-old was certainly not the reason for it.

