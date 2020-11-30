Arsenal 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Player Ratings as Wolves win a league game at Arsenal for the first time in four decades | 2020-21 Premier League

Nuno Esperito Santos' Wolverhapton Wanderers continued their giant killing ways with a gritty 2-1 win against Arsenal in a 2020-21 Premier League game in North London.

It was their first league win at the home of Arsenal since 1979, as Mikel Arteta failed to arrest his club's downward slide in the Premier League after a bright start to the campaign.

The game didn't start off on the best note, as there was a head-on collision between Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolves' Raul Jimenez. The latter suffered a mild concussion and could not continue, a sight that wasn't pleasing to see.

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.



He has our love and support as he begins a period of recovery.



We're all with you, @Raul_Jimenez9.

With the star Wolves forward out of the game, Arsenal should have capitalised but failed to do so. As in most other games this season, the Gunners looked toothless, lacked creativity and solidity and did not take their chances.

Eventually, Arsenal were outshone by a 20-year-old Pedro Neto and his compatriot 25-year old Daniel Podence. To pile on the misery for Arsenal, Adama Traore wrecked havoc on the right flank as the Gunners midfield was left searching for answers.

It was Pedro Neto who opened the scoring for Wolves with a fine finish off a Traore cross. Gabriel then equalised for Arsenal with a thumping header after Willian put in a fine cross from a rebound off a corner kick.

However, it was new signing Daniel Podence, who was brought in during the January transfer window, who scored the winner by beating Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a stinging shot to seal all three points for Nuno Esperito Santos' side.

Arsenal's fifth defeat of the season sees them languishing in a lowly 14th place in the league table as it marked their worst start to a league season in 39 years.

13 - Arsenal’s tally of 13 points is their lowest after their opening 10 matches of a league campaign since the 1981-82 season (12). Collapse. pic.twitter.com/QaZ6olTYXj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

On that note, let us take a look at the Arsenal player ratings:

Berd Leno - 6.5/10

The German goalkeeper didn't look comfortable in goal, as Wolves' lively attack kept him on his toes throughout. Bernd Leno conceded twice in the space of 15 minutes in the first half, which pegged his side back. Leno was more decisive in the second half, but by then the damage had already been done.

Hector Bellerin - 4.5/10

It was a terrible outing for the French full-back Hector Bellerin, as he was overrun by the likes of Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.

David Luiz - 5.5/10

The head-on collision with Raul Jimenez didn't do David Luiz any good, as he lacked confidence in his tackling and defensive reponsibilities. The Brazilian was taken off at half-time.

💬 "With Raul, we're really concerned because it looked serious. We want to send our best wishes for him and his family."



Wishing you all the best, @Raul_Jimenez9 🧡#ARSWOL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2020

Gabriel - 6.5/10

Gabriel scored Arsenal's only goal on the night with a thumping header. Otherwise, it was a largely lacklustre outing from the player, as he was partly at fault for both Wolves' goals. The summer signing from Lille hasn't been consistent for Arsenal yet, which is a big headache for Mikel Arteta.

Kieran Tierney - 5/10

The Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney could not handle the physicality of Adama Traore, which led to Wolves' second goal of the game. Tierney didn't offer much going forward either, as very few crosses came from the Arsenal left flank.

Dani Ceballos - 4.5/10

Back in the side in place of an injured Thomas Partey, the former Real Madrid player Dani Ceballos was unimaginative in midfield. He could not provide any X-factor in what was a neck-and-neck tussle between the two sides.

Granit Xhaka - (5/10)

Granit Xhaka hasn't looked the part of a midfield maestro for a while now. Yet again, he was run ragged by Traore and co., as the Swiss international failed to deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers' fluid midfield.

Willian - (4.5/10)

Willian, the summer signing from Chelsea, notched his first assist since the opening day at Fulham. However, apart from that, he lacked the usual creativity and skill that is expected of a modern-day winger. Willian was guilty of a wayward free-kick too before he made way for Reiss Nelson with 25 minutes left to play.

Joe Willock - 5/10

It was yet another struggling performance from the Arsenal academy graduate Joe Willock, who failed to replicate his showing from midweek in the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5/10

The England international Bukayo Saka, after playing a stellar role in Southgate's Three Lions side a week ago, was closed down well by the Wolves defence, who kept tabs on him throughout the game. Saka failed to complete a single successful dribble, a stat that sid a lot about a generally athletic and skilful winger.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4/10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to score at the Emirates across all competitions this season after drawing a blank against Wolves. The Gabon international was poor in the central channel and could not get into dangerous positions. The Arsenal skipper even scuffed a chance with ten minutes left on the clock, which did not help his team's cause in any way.

Ratings of Arsenal Substitutes:

Rob Holding - 5/10

The 25-year old Rob Holding came on for David Luiz at the interval but could not produce anything of note for Arsenal, as he struggled against a robust Wolves attack.

Reiss Nelson - 6/10

Reiss Nelson came on for Willian in the 65th minute. He looked sharp and nippy against Wolves and is certainly in contention for a starting berth in Arteta's XI.

Alexandre Lacazette - N/A.