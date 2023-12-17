Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Gunners' Player Ratings as Jesus and Havertz score in a dominant win | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League - a result that saw Mikel Arteta's men qualify for the knockout round.

The Spaniard fielded a full-strength lineup as they looked to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal made a dominant start to the game as they controlled possession of the ball in the first half. Their suffocating and energetic style of play prevent Brighton from attempting a single shot throughout the first period. However, the Gunners were wasteful with their chances, managing just three shots on target from 15 attempts.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka ran the show for Arsenal as they created the bulk of their moves in the final third. Brighton did well to hold the hosts off for the first half as the two teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Arsenal made a strong start to the second half as well as they opened the scoring just eight minutes after the restart. Bukayo Saka's corner found Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke inside the box and the defender's clearance fell straight to Gabriel Jesus at a comfortable height. The Brazilian nodded home to make it 1-0.

The Gunners left it late to get their second goal as substitute Edward Nketiah played a lovely pass towards Kai Havertz. The German showed great composure and slotted the ball past Brighton custodian Bart Verbruggen to make it 2-0.

Arsenal held on to their lead and secured the win that temporarily took them above Liverpool into first place in the Premier League.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya faced just one shot and did well to keep it out. He distributed the ball with 63% accuracy, including two long balls.

Benjamin White - 7.5/10

White put in a strong performance on the right side of the Gunners' defence. He won two duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He also passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including one key pass.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba had a strong game in defence as he won four duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one interception. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including three long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was solid at the back and won all three of his duels, making one interception and one tackle. He also passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including one long ball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Zinchenko had a decent game as he won two duels, making four interceptions and one tackle. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard was extremely eager to score on his birthday as he attempted five shots, with one on target. He also completed four dribbles and played four key passes.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice put in a composed performance in midfield and looked solid. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one cross and three long balls. He also won three duels, making three interceptions and one tackle.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Havertz had a decent game but had two contrasting chances in front of goal. The first was an open header from close-range which he fired well above the crossbar. He took the second chance and put Arsenal up 2-0 with a smart left-footed finish.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka wreaked havoc on the right flank for Arsenal as he passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including three key passes and one cross. He also won seven duels and attempted four shots with one on target.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Jesus had a good game and even got on the scoresheet with a sharp header after 53 minutes. He completed 37 passes with perfect accuracy, including two key passes. He also won two duels.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

Martinelli had a field day on the left wing as he ran rings around Joel Veltman. However, he lacked end product. The Brazilian attempted four shots but failed to hit the target. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including five key passes, four crosses and two long balls. He also completed four dribbles.

Substitutes

Edward Nketiah - 7.5/10

Nketiah came on late in the game and provided an assist for Havertz to score Arsenal's second goal.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli and put in a decent performance.

Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson & Jakub Kiwior - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.