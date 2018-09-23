Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Everton: Three talking points 

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
1.84K   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:00 IST

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Its four wins out of four for the Gunners.

Arsenal shrugged off a poor start to the season with three wins on the trot while Everton came into this game at the back of a defeat against West Ham United. Marco Silva's men were looking to get back to winning ways and keep hopes of a top-six finish alive while Arsenal were chasing the champions league slots. An exciting game was on the cards in front of a vibrant Emirates stadium.

Everton looked better in the initial stages of the game exposing Arsenal's defensive frailties but the best chance within the first quarter of the game fell to Monreal, but Pickford brilliantly saved his shot in the Everton goal. Richarlison created an opportunity for himself and pulled out a decent save from Petr Cech. Theo Walcott looked lively and caused problems for his former teammates in the opening stages. Cech was indeed the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half and made repeated saves to stop Everton from taking the lead.

Arsenal had decent chances of their own as well, and the Aubameyang shot clipped the frame of the goal. The game was pretty open, and any team could have taken the lead, but as it stood both the teams went goalless into the halftime break.

The Gunners started the second half brightly, and they got their reward when Lacazette shifted onto his right foot and curled a stunning strike in off the post. Another followed that goal from Aubameyang from an Ozil pass, and in a matter of two mins, Arsenal was two goals ahead. It looked like Aubameyand was offside, but the linesman didn't raise his flag much to the dismay of the Everton fans.

After those two goals, the Gunners sat back a bit and allowed Everton to attack which somewhat made them vulnerable to counter. Everton didn't create any clear-cut chances in the second half and kept their poor record away at Arsenal intact.

Three talking points from the game-


#3 Strike partnership shinning for Arsenal

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Both of them have come good for Arsenal again.

When Arsenal bought Aubameyang, it put Lacazette's position severely under threat and no wonder he found himself playing second fiddle to the Gabonese in the latter stages of last season. Arsene Wenger found difficult to fit both of them in the starting line up. 

Arsenal fans were calling for both of them to play together and see how they can terrorize defense with their pace and skill. Unai Emery paid heed to the cries and somehow fit both of them in the starting eleven, and they have exceeded everyone's expectations. Both the strikers scored today against Everton and looked a threat throughout the match. A striking partnership that's starting to get everyone's attention now. 



