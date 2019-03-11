Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops

Manchester United's unbeaten start under Skolskjaer came to an end today

Ole Gunner Skolskjaer's perfect start to reigns at Manchester United finally came to an end following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka with a long range blinder and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the spot got the job done as the Gunners move back within the top four standings.

The Red Devils looked to have momentum in their favor following the contrasting nights for these sides in France in European competitions. But things didn't click for the visitors right from the start. Even the blistering attacking duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford looked out of sorts, as a couple of chances early on went begging.

The victory propels Arsenal back within a point of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and blew open the race for a top-four finish.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Granit Xhaka

Xhaka with another long-range wowzer

After a night to forget in Rennes, the Swiss international redeemed himself with a heroic performance today.

Manning the midfield with great poise and power, Xhaka was crucial in cutting off the supply lines to United's front two. He also opened the scoring for the hosts with a belter of a shot from outside of the box that totally bamboozled David De Gea in his tracks.

And for the record, that was his second goal against the Red Devils, and a fourth in the league, the highest he has managed in his career so far in a single campaign.

But Xhaka didn't rest on his laurels. The 26-year old continued to push his side forward with brilliant through-balls and troubled the visitors with his excellent passing range. He not only laid two key passes, but also made the most accurate passes by any player in the match with 51.

Xhaka's evening appeared to come to a premature end following a knock from Rashford in the first half, but he was alright and came back for another stellar half.

