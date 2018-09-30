Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal 2-0 Watford: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.25K   //    30 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Ozil scored the second for Arsenal

Arsenal continued their upturn in fortunes in the league, as they beat Watford 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday. The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate before two quickfire goals handed Unai Emery his seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

But the win was not straightforward, as Watford threatened considerably. Both sides had chances, and neither failed to capitalise till late in the game. The scoring was opened by virtue of an own goal by Craig Cathcart, and Mesut Ozil scored two minutes later to seal the three points.

Let us take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#5 Arsenal dull and narrow in the first half

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Aubameyang failed to impact the game

Arsenal failed to deliver in the first half, and it appeared to be a tactical issue. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were dropping too deep, and the midfield area was becoming congested. Aubameyang has just 10 touches in the first half.

No one was stretching the Watford defence by making runs in behind their defence, which made the job easy for them. The full-backs also weren't getting much joy either.

Alex Iwobi's introduction on the hour mark changed the game. The Nigerian constantly looked to run in the channels, and the first goal came when he went behind left-back Jose Holebas.

Iwobi contributed to the second goal as well, and Aaron Ramsey's place in the squad doesn't look as secure now.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Watford FC Alexandre Lacazette Alex Iwobi Unai Emery
Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Watford: 3 talking points about the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tactical Preview of Arsenal vs...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19 - Arsenal v Watford: Post Match Observations
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from Arsenal’s 5th consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Watford 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 Things Mesut Ozil Should Do To Regain His Status At...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Fulham vs Watford: Match Review
RELATED STORY
Fulham 1-1 Watford: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Watford 1 - 2 Man United: 3 talking points 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us