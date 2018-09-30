Arsenal 2-0 Watford: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19

Ozil scored the second for Arsenal

Arsenal continued their upturn in fortunes in the league, as they beat Watford 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday. The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate before two quickfire goals handed Unai Emery his seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

But the win was not straightforward, as Watford threatened considerably. Both sides had chances, and neither failed to capitalise till late in the game. The scoring was opened by virtue of an own goal by Craig Cathcart, and Mesut Ozil scored two minutes later to seal the three points.

Let us take a look at the major talking points from the game.

#5 Arsenal dull and narrow in the first half

Aubameyang failed to impact the game

Arsenal failed to deliver in the first half, and it appeared to be a tactical issue. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were dropping too deep, and the midfield area was becoming congested. Aubameyang has just 10 touches in the first half.

No one was stretching the Watford defence by making runs in behind their defence, which made the job easy for them. The full-backs also weren't getting much joy either.

Alex Iwobi's introduction on the hour mark changed the game. The Nigerian constantly looked to run in the channels, and the first goal came when he went behind left-back Jose Holebas.

Iwobi contributed to the second goal as well, and Aaron Ramsey's place in the squad doesn't look as secure now.

