Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Gunners’ player ratings as Martinelli preserves Arsenal’s perfect start to the season | Premier League 2022-23

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal register a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Wednesday. Goals from the two Gabriels sandwiched a Douglas Luiz strike for Villa as Arsenal secured their fifth straight win to start the season.

The hosts had to contend with a physical Villa side at the start but landed the first blow via Jesus in the 30th minute. The Brazilian’s strike took the sting out of the visitors as Arsenal subsequently began to establish their dominance in the game.

With the Gunners looking increasingly comfortable in the second half, Villa got back on level terms completely against the run of play. Barely a minute after coming on, Luiz arched a precise corner directly into the net in the 74th minute. However, Martinelli restored Arsenal’s lead less than three minutes later as his left-footed shot found its way past a despairing Emiliano Martinez.

Villa pushed to find another equalizer but to no avail as the Gunners defense held firm to secure their fifth win on the bounce. With the win, Mikel Arteta’s men sit proudly atop the table while Steven Gerrard’s Villa languish down in 19th place.

Premier League @premierleague



Gabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener



#ARSAVL FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Aston VillaGabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener FULL-TIME Arsenal 2-1 Aston VillaGabriel Martinelli's goal means Arsenal's 100% record remains intact, after Douglas Luiz had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus' opener#ARSAVL https://t.co/hTDXjLBxmR

On that note, here are the Arsenal player ratings from the match.

Aaron Ramsdale: 4/10

Despite not having much to do, Ramsdale suffered the ignominy of conceding directly from a corner kick. The Englishman struggled to command his area at set-pieces, often struggling to cope with Villa’s physicality in the box.

Ben White: 5/10

White has impressed so far this season, playing slightly out of position at right-back. The Englishman put in yet another solid performance before going off just after the hour mark.

William Saliba: 5/10

Saliba was once again impressive in defence for the north London club

Saliba dealt well with the pace of Watkins throughout as Villa regularly looked to find their lone striker with balls over the top. The Frenchman was booked early in the second half but managed to stay out of further trouble.

Gabriel Magalhaes: 5/10

The Brazilian was calm and composed on the ball, playing it forward with confidence while in possession. His fledgling partnership with Saliba continues to go from strength to strength.

Kieran Tierney: 4/10

Tierney showed signs of rustiness and struggled to cope with the pace of Leon Bailey and Matty Cash on the flank for Villa. Despite getting forward regularly, the Scotsman was unable to create notable attacking options either.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: 5/10

Drafted into the side due to injuries to his fellow midfielders, Lokonga combined well with Xhaka in the middle of the park. Hs energy combine with Xhaka’s experience formed an effective shield in front of his defenders.

Grant Xhaka: 5/10

Xhaka supplied the steel and the composure to the Arsenal midfield, keeping the ball ticking over quietly and efficiently.

Bukayo Saka: 6/10

Saka set up Martinelli’s winner and looked lively on Arsenal’s right flank until he was taken off late on. The Englishman completed the most dribbles (five) in the match.

William Hill @WilliamHill



11 - Bukayo Saka

9 - Gabriel Martinelli



Most PL assists provided by U21 players since the start of least season:



9 - Bukayo Saka

6 - Gabriel Martinelli



Young Guns. Most PL goals scored by U21 players since the start of last season:11 - Bukayo Saka9 - Gabriel MartinelliMost PL assists provided by U21 players since the start of least season:9 - Bukayo Saka6 - Gabriel MartinelliYoung Guns. Most PL goals scored by U21 players since the start of last season:▪️ 11 - Bukayo Saka▪️ 9 - Gabriel MartinelliMost PL assists provided by U21 players since the start of least season:▪️ 9 - Bukayo Saka▪️ 6 - Gabriel MartinelliYoung Guns. 💪 https://t.co/kEvYlHXgLY

Martin Odegaard: 5/10

Arsenal’s creator-in-chief looked threatening when he got on the ball but was unable to make a real impact on the game. Booked in the first half, he was substituted late in the game as he seemed to be feeling the effects of a knock.

Gabriel Martinelli: 8/10

Martinelli bagged the all-importnt winner for Arsenal

Martinelli looked dangerous every time he got on the ball and capped off his electric display with a well-deserved goal.

Gabriel Jesus: 7/10

Jesus continues to stake his claim as one of the signings of the summer with a sparkling display up top for the Gunners. In addition to bagging a goal, the Brazilian gave the Villa defenders a torrid time with his clever run and physicality.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for @Arsenal , a club record in the competition, overtaking Mesut Özil (five). Holy. 6 - Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for @Arsenal, a club record in the competition, overtaking Mesut Özil (five). Holy. https://t.co/zJMvThba8b

Substitutes:

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 5/10

Tomiyasu replaced White for the final half-hour and shored up the Arsenal defense with his strong tackling. He was also unafraid to carry the ball out of defense and up the pitch when the opportunity presented itself.

Emile Smith Rowe: N.A.

On the pitch for the final 10 minutes, Smith Rowe barely got a touch of the ball.

Rob Holding: N.A.

Holding was brought on for the final couple of minutes just to help his side see out the game.

Eddie Nketiah: N.A.

Replacing Jesus for the final couple of minutes, Nketiah put in an encouraging cameo. The striker showed good hold-up play and dribbling skills as Arsenal ran out the clock.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit