Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Player Ratings as Bukayo Saka scores minutes into return from long injury layoff | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal secured a straightforward 2-1 win against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 1.

Ad

As a result, the Gunners move to 61 points from 30 matches and trail leaders Liverpool by nine points, having played a game more. Fulham remain eighth with 45 points from the same number of games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Arsenal began the match on the front foot and took full advantage of playing in front of their own fans as they pushed forward at every instance. With 55% possession in the first half, the Gunners imposed themselves on Fulham by committing men forward. They suffered an early setback, though, with Gabriel coming off injured to be replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Fulham did well to fend off the hosts' advances for the most part of the first half but their resistance wore off after 37 minutes. Ethan Nwaneri's pass allowed Mikel Merino a shot at goal, which took a deflection to beat former Arsenal 'keeper Bernd Leno in goal. The Gunners looked strong after grabbing the lead and looked hungry for more but had to settle with a one-goal lead at the interval.

Ad

Arsenal led Fulham 1-0 at the break.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second half saw both managers turn to their benches in the early stages with Mikel Arteta bringing on Bukayo Saka for a much-awaited return to action. Marco Silva brought on two more former Arsenal players in Alex Iwobi and Willian for Fulham as they looked for a way back into the contest. However, Arsenal scored their second to go out of their opponents' reach.

This time, Gabriel Martinelli was the architect of the goal as he started the move with a darting run forward towards Fulham's 18-yard box. He received the ball from the left flank and flicked it towards the far post where Saka had arrived to nod the ball over the line. The player and the entire stadium went berserk in that moment as the Emirates witnessed the return of their prodigal son.

Ad

Rodrigo Muniz came on late and gave Fulham some hope as he missed one chance but scored soon after to make it 2-1 in the 94th minute. However, the two minutes that followed were too less for them to level the contest as Arsenal emerged victorious. On that note, here are their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya made two decent saves but was beaten by a wicked deflection for Fulham's late goal to make it 2-1.

Ad

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber was good at the back as he won three duels and also made two tackles. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy and also attempted one shot on target.

William Saliba - 7/10

With his defensive partner injured early in the game, the onus was on Saliba to lead the defensive line. He won four of his six duels, making four clearances, one block and one tackle. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy.

Ad

Gabriel - 6.5/10

Gabriel played just 16 minutes before picking up what looked like a leg injury.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6.5/10

The youngster made a bright start to the contest and played well every time the ball was at his feet. He also rode a lot of tackles from Fulham players.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard looked sharper after around two weeks off and dictated terms for Arsenal in midfield. He played two key passes and attempted two shots but was unable to hit the target.

Ad

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey won six duels in midfield, making two clearances, one interception and three tackles overall. He also completed two dribbles and attempted one shot off-target.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes. He attempted three shots but failed to hit the target, and also won two duels in midfield.

Ethan Nwaneri - 7/10

Nwaneri was decent on the right flank and provided an assist for Arsenal's first goal of the night. He played one other key pass and won two duels as well.

Ad

Mikel Merino - 7.5/10

Merino won three duels, played one key pass and scored one goal from two attempted shots in a good performance for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was electric on the ball for Arsenal as he completed two dribbles, played five key passes, with one of them an assist, and attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5/10

He replaced Gabriel and put in a decent performance in defense.

Ad

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka scored his team's second goal upon his return from a layoff due to a hamstring injury.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard came on late and could not make an impact on the proceedings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback