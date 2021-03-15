Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 hits and flops as Alexandre Lacazette penalty settles thrilling derby | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium in the 2020-21 Premier League.

A goal from Martin Odegaard and a penalty from Alexandre Lacazette helped the Gunners wipe out Erik Lamela's early lead for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine, who replaced the injured Son Heung-Min in the first half, was later sent off for a second bookable offence.

3 - Mikel Arteta is the third consecutive Arsenal boss to win his first home league meeting with Spurs, following Arsène Wenger and Unai Emery. Tradition. pic.twitter.com/FW3eEo7Zt5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

Harry Kane also had the ball in the back of the net in the 83rd minute, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Tottenham Hotspur maintained pressure on Arsenal during the dying moments of the game but couldn't find the equaliser. The loss marked Jose Mourinho's third against Arsenal in his entire career.

The defeat keeps Tottenham Hotspur below Everton in the league table, on seventh, while Arsenal remain in mid-table.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops in the match:

Hit: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard scored his second goal for Arsenal and his first in the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard was on target for Arsenal once again, inspiring the Gunners' comeback with a superb effort.

While it' was not necessarily his best performance, the young Norwegian was still dangerous, causing Tottenham Hotspur plenty of problems with his incisive passes.

Capping off a positive showing with a fine goal, especially in a tense derby, will do Odegaard a world of good.

⚽️ Martin Odegaard scores his 1st League goal since for Real Sociedad at Osasuna in Dec 2019



He’s the 5th Arsenal player to score his 1st PL goal in a North London derby (last was Lucas Torreira in Dec 2018) pic.twitter.com/T6cSXfM4UV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 14, 2021

That was his first league goal for Arsenal since arriving in January, but certainly won't be the last if he maintains this form.

Could Arsenal really be the club where Odegaard finally lives up to his potential?

Flop: Harry Kane (Tottehham Hotspur)

Harry Kane was underwhelming in the derby.

The North London Derby's most prolific scorer, Harry Kane, looked anything but that on the day.

Kane was by no means disappointing, but he didn't put up a show either. Perhaps, 'anonymous' would the best way to describe him Because the only time he could really be seen was when he hit the post late on.

As the Lilywhites amped up the pressure on Arsenal during the final moments, Kane got one more chance to make something happen from a free-kick.

Not even looked at by VAR. no attempt on the ball at all. Disgusting tackle by Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/ixzNsIoYMC — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) March 14, 2021

However, the striker arrowed his effort well over the bar, and that was it for him and his team. Kane's enduring image from the game was a cynical challenge he made on Gabriel and got away, rather fortuitously.

