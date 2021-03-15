Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Gunners edge thrilling north London derby | Premier League 2020-21 

A Martin Odegaard strike in the first half and a second half Alexandre Lacazette penalty helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The big news in the lead-up to this fixture was the exclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Arsenal starting lineup owing to a reported disciplinary breach.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho made one change to his side that saw off Crystal Palace comprehensively in their last outing, with Tanguy N'dombele coming in for Harry Winks.

Arsenal dominated the early proceedings and came close to breaking the deadlock when Emile Smith Rowe's strike from distance cannoned off the crossbar.

Tottenham Hotspur were forced into an early change when Son Heung-Min pulled up with a hamstring injury after chasing a long diagonal ball. Erik Lamela came on in the South Korean's stead, and that prompted a change in formation, with Lucas Moura shifting to the middle.

The visitors broke the deadlock against the run of play when the lively Lamela converted a pass by Lucas Moura with an exquisite goal.

After a crossfield ball by Tottenham Hotspur was sent into the box by Sergi Reguilon, Lucas Moura showed great strength to tee up Lamela. What followed next was a moment of pure genius.

The Argentina international instinctively performed a rabona that went through the crowded box and beyond the despairing dive of Bernd Leno.

The goal is undoubtedly one of the contenders for the 'Goal of the Season' and a potential Puskas Award winner. It also came against the run of play, as Arsenal were dominating proceedings till that point. Lamela's strike was Tottenham Hotspur's first shot of the game, compared to nine for Arsenal.

The Gunners eventually got the goal their dominance deserved, doing so just before the half-time break. Kieran Tierney - who tormented Matt Doherty throughout the game - sent in an exquisite square ball into the box, and Martin Odegaard was on hand to finish, albeit off a big deflection by Toby Alderweireld.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with Arsenal asking all the questions as they struck the post through Cedric after some impressive work down the left flank once again.

Arsenal got a golden opportunity to get ahead for the first time in the match when referee Martin Oliver pointed to the spot after Davidson Sanchez had felled Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area.

Despite heavy protests from the Tottenham players, the VAR upheld the decision, and Lacazette stepped up to send Hugo Lloris the wrong way and put the hosts ahead.

The combustive Lamela got himself sent off for two bookable offences, which saw Tottenham Hotspur play the final 15 minutes with only ten men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Tottenham Hotspur dominated proceedings in the final stages and hit the post through Harry Kane's ingenious free-kick. Gabriel produced an excellent block on the goal line to keep out the goal-bound follow-up by Alderweireld.

Nevertheless, Arsenal rode out the storm in the final stages to register their first victory over their city rivals in six attempts. The win was also Mikel Arteta's first against Jose Mourinho either as a player or manager and saw the Gunners reignite their hopes for a top-six finish.

On that note, here are five talking points from the game.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur sweat on Son Heung-Min's fitness

Son Heung-Min suffered a muscular injury.

Son Heung-Min has been one of the most important players for Tottenham Hotspur this season, and his telepathic relationship with Harry Kane has proved integral to their play this term.

The 28-year-old has shown a penchant for running off the shoulders of defenders, and his side have looked to exploit this ability of Son with long diagonal balls.

It was a similar case against Arsenal when a long ball was sent behind the hosts' defence. However, it ended in agony for Son, as he immediately went down clutching his hamstring after completing his sprint.

🗣️ Jose on Heung-Min Son's injury:



"I don't know how long it is. It's muscular. Muscular is usually not easy. He's normally a guy who recovers quickly. It's an accumulation of matches. I gave him 30 minutes rest in the last match, but it's still 60 minutes."#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/tw2Vsi6YXb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2021

The South Korea international was promptly replaced by Erik Lamela. Although no official word has been given on the severity of his injury, Tottenham Hotspur will hop it's not as serious as first feared.

With games coming thick and fast in the closing stages of the campaign, it is imperative that Jose Mourinho has the full complement of his most important players, and there are not too many who are more integral than Son Heung-Min.

#4 Arsenal register their first North London derby win in three years

Arsenal got their first North London derby win since 2018.

Jose Mourinho has a positive record against Arsenal in his managerial career, and he came into this game looking to become the first Tottenham Hotspur manager to win their first three fixtures against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur were also looking to go six games unbeaten against their great rivals for the first time in their history. When Lamela put the visitors in front with his exquisite strike, it looked like the Lily Whites were set to keep their good run against Arsenal going.

However, a determined performance from Arsenal saw them register all three points, and on the overall balance of play, it was no less than what the Gunners deserved.

The victory marked their first against Tottenham Hotspur since December 2018 when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the driving force behind a 4-2 victory.

