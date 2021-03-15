Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as Arsenal win thrilling North London Derby | Premier League 2020-21

Goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette inspired Arsenal to an impressive 2-1 Premier League victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The game began with not much intensity from either side, but Arsenal looked the more likely to take the lead as they looked to take the game to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it was Tottenham Hotspur who opened the scoring against the run of play just after the half-hour mark. Erik Lamela, who came on for the injured Son Heung-Min, opened the scoring with a brilliantly executed rabona into the bottom corner.

To their credit, though, Arsenal swiftly restored parity before the half-time whistle when Odegaard finished a sweeping move.

The second half began with both teams opting for a more cautious approach. But Arsenal looked sharper and kept possession well.

They were awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute when referee Michael Oliver adjudged Davidson Sanchez to have taken a swipe at Alexandre Lacazette inside the penalty area. Lacazette stepped up and put Arsenal into the lead for the first time in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur tried to get back into the game but couldn't find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, goal-scorer Erik Lamela got sent off for a second offence less than ten minutes before Harry Kane hit the post from a free-kick. With a numerical advantage, Arsenal managed to hang on for the win.

The result had no bearing on the positions of the two North London teams. Arsenal remain tenth in the league table, while Tottenham Hotspur, who were handed their first loss in six games, remain seventh, three points off the European spots.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Bernd Leno - 6/10

The Arsenal goalkeeper conceded from the only shot he faced in the first half. Bernd Leno was otherwise untroubled in the second half, making two comfortable saves.

Cedric Soares - 6/10

The Arsenal full-back got the nod over Hector Bellerin at right-back. Cedric Soares was unfortunate not to have bagged the equaliser for Arsenal in the first half when his effort crashed against the post.

9 - Spurs have now lost nine games in the Premier League this season; the joint-most José Mourinho has ever suffered in a single league campaign in his managerial career (also nine in 2015-16 with Chelsea). Diminishing. pic.twitter.com/m1Yuciau3X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

David Luiz - 6/10

It was a very calm display from the occasionally chaotic Brazilian. David Luiz did what was expected of him, calmly keeping the ball in possession and winning all but one of his attempted duels.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

The Arsenal man kept his place in the side after his stellar midweek performance in the Europa League. Like his centre-back partner, Gabriel Magalhaes showed calmness and solidity as he carried the ball forward.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

It was a very tenacious display from the Arsenal full-back. Kieran Tierney provided the assist for his team's equaliser with a brilliant cutback into the box for Odegaard. He was also very dogged defensively, completing a team-high six tackles and nine ground duels.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

It was an energetic performance from the Swiss midfielder. Granit Xhaka was very tidy in possession for Arsenal, boasting the third-highest passing accuracy for the home side in the game.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Thomas Partey looked to play line-breaking passes and was decent in doing so. He performed well, despite being occasionally targeted by the Tottenham Hotspur midfield in the first half. However, Partey was also guilty of a few wayward passes as the game approached its conclusion.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The Real Madrid loanee's goal in the first half means he has now scored in back-to-back games for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard's first Premier League goal was a very tidy one, too, similar to his overall performance on the night.

4 - Martin Ødegaard is the fourth player to score their first Premier League goal in a north London derby for Arsenal after Nicklas Bendtner (2007), Per Mertesacker (2012) and Lucas Torreira (2018). Folklore. pic.twitter.com/y3AsgNwSo1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2021

Bukayo Saka - 5.5/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet game for the Arsenal youngster. Bukayo Saka struggled to adjust to the pace of the game in the opening first 45 minutes. He was replaced at half-time by Nicolas Pepe.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

It was an impressive outing from the Englishman. Emile Smith Rowe overlapped behind the Tottenham Hotspur defence, and his energy was key for Arsenal's attack. Smith Rowe created a game-high four chances.

Emile Smith Rowe’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham:



97% pass accuracy

57 touches

6 ball recoveries

4 chances created

3 crosses

1 shot

1 foul won

1 tackle

1 interception

1 woodwork hit



Impressive. pic.twitter.com/BzHzGW55O7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5/10

Alexandre Lacazette got Arsenal's winning goal with a controversial penalty after the hour mark. While the circumstances of the penalty might have been questionable, the certainty of his execution was not.

Player ratings of Arsenal Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

Nicolas Pepe came on in place of Bukayo Saka for the second half and was far more lively than the Englishman. He drilled a pass to Lacazette, which led to Arsenal's penalty.

Willian - 6/10

Willian was substituted in the 77th minute for Smith Rowe and did enough to help Arsenal see out the win.

Mohamed Elneny - 5/10

Mohamed Elneny came on too late to have any impact on the game.

