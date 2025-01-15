Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Trossard and Odegaard steal the show with remarkable performances for the Gunners | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal came from behind to secure a comfortable 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 15.

The result sees the Gunners climb up to second place with 43 points from 21 games, trailing Liverpool by four. However, the Reds have a game in hand. Spurs, on the other hand, remain 13th with 24 points from 21 games.

Arsenal dominated possession in the early exchanges of the match as they pushed Tottenham deep into their own half. However, the Gunners were rather tame upon reaching the final third, with Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz struggling to find their feet. They lost the ball often and lacked urgency as multiple chances went begging.

Heung-min Son opened the scoring against the run of play as he scored a lovely volley from a corner, with the ball deflecting off Thomas Partey on the way. Arsenal did not back down as they created one chance after another, and won a total of seven corners in the first half. One of them came good in the 40th minute as Dominic Solanke bundled the ball into his own net.

Martin Odegaard then played Leandro Trossard through in the 44th minute as the latter scored with a driven left-footed finish. Tottenham found themselves 2-1 down at the interval.

Ange Postecoglou made two changes at half-time in a surprising decision despite being 2-1 down. He brought off two central midfielders for more attack-minded players in James Maddison and Brennan Johnson. This did help Tottenham retain the ball higher up the pitch and try to find spaces in the box. However, Solanke was still left very isolated.

Gabriel Magalhaes did a great job of marking the Spurs striker, rushing into tackles and keeping him quiet. Both teams created decent openings in the second half, with Arsenal managing three shots on target to Tottenham's none from eight attempts. The Gunners defended well with the home support firmly backing them with every successful challenge to see off a 2-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya faced two shots on target and made one save to deny Dejan Kulusevski a goal from close-range in the first half.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber had a good game on the right flank as he won seven duels, making one clearance and one interception.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was solid at the back as he won all four of his aerial duels, as well as two ground duels, making two clearances and two interceptions.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel put in a fiery performance and won four duels, making three clearances, three blocks and one interception.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7.5/10

Lewis-Skelly showed great composure on the ball and also won four duels, making four tackles, two clearances and one interception.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

The Arsenal captain had a great game as he passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including four key passes and an assist for Trossard's goal. He also played four accurate crosses and won four duels.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won five duels, making four tackles and two interceptions.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice had a great game in midfield as he passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass. He attempted one shot on target, won four duels and also made one interception.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling saw both his attempts blocked but won seven duels in a decent performance.

Kai Havertz - 5.5/10

Havertz missed two glorious chances as his lack of confidence in front of goal continues to show. However, he won four duels.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard had a great game as he scored the goal to make it 2-1 to Arsenal. He also completed two dribbles, won four duels and made one interception.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli replaced Sterling and put in a decent performance in the second half, including one great run to dribble past several Tottenham players.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney replaced Trossard and helped his team preserve their narrow one-goal advantage and see off the closing stages.

Oleksandr Zinchenko & Mikel Merino - N/A

The pair played less than 10 minutes apiece and hence do not warrant a rating.

