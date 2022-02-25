Arsenal 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Talking Points as Gunners score dramatic late winner | Premier League 2021-22

In a Premier League game of pure passion and drama, Arsenal snatched all three points with a dramatic injury-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The visitors had started the game on the front foot. Wolves opened the scoring with a composed finish from Hwang Hee-Chan inside ten minutes. Despite the Gunners having more attempts, Wolves did not let the hosts create any clear-cut chances.

Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score the equaliser ten minutes from time, but there was more to come from Arsenal. Captain Alexandre Lacazette combined with Pepe to score a dramatic winner five minutes into injury time, courtesy a deflection of Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Hwang Hee-Chan's early goal did not dampen Arsenal's confidence

The hosts were second best in the first few minutes of the game as Wolves took the game to Arsenal at the Emirates. An early lead through Hee-Chan was a setback, but the Gunners grew in confidence after conceding the opener.

As expected, the visitors were happy to sit deep and defend their lead throughout the game, but that terribly backfired for Bruno Lage's men. Their lack of attacking threat in the second half meant Gunners manager Mikel Arteta felt more confident in bringing in offensive substitutes. That proved to be Wolves' undoing on the night.

Wolves were cut open countless times throughout the game. Lage might look back at the game thinking his side could've sealed the three points if they pushed for a second goal. However, Arteta's men had other thoughts on the night.

#4 Gunners feel Emile Smith Rowe's absence

The Gunners were desperate for creativity and composure between the lines against Wolves. The visitors came into the game with the second-best defence in the league. Their defensive 3-4-3/ 2-5-3 was always going to be a challenge for the Gunners.

Despite taking all three points, it was far from a convincing win for Arteta's men. One might argue that the Gunners were actually lucky to take the three points.

However, what needs to be considered is that the Gunners were without their top goalscorer. Emile Smith-Rowe has proved to be a viable option against sides like Wolves who sit deep and defend in their own half for most of the game.

The Hale End graduate can rip apart teams as he finds pockets in midfield and defence, and exploiting them well. The 21-year-old missed the Wolves game due to sickness.

