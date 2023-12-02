Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners hold off late visitors' surge to go four points clear at the top | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a straightforward 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of four wins and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a thumping 6-0 win over RC Lens in the Champions League - a game where the team bagged five first-half goals. Mikel Arteta made one change as Leandro Trossard replaced Kai Havertz.

Wolves, on the other hand, secured two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. Their last game was a 3-2 loss against Fulham in a thrilling encounter. Manager Gary O'Neil fielded a strong XI to face the table-toppers.

Arsenal made an electric start to the game and were rampant in possession in the opening 15 minutes. They raced into a 1-0 lead after just six minutes, with Takehiro Tomiyasu setting up Bukayo Saka to score. The Gunners turned up the style and concocted another brilliant team goal that ended with Oleksandr Zinchenko assisting Martin Odegaard to make it 2-0 after 13 minutes.

Despite having their backs against the wall, Wolves showed character and put up a fight towards the end of the first period. However, they could not direct either of their two attempts on target as the hosts carried a comfortable 2-0 lead into the break.

Unlike their start to the first period, Arsenal made a timid start to the second half as they seemed content with a two-goal lead. However, slowly but steadily, this allowed Wolves to regain their confidence and also attempt their first shot on target of the game near the 50-minute mark.

The visitors kept chipping away at the hosts and continued to attack in numbers as they looked for a way back into the game. Matheus Cunha grabbed a goal in the 86th minute to liven things up and give the traveling Wolves fans some hope. However, despite six minutes of added time and concerted Wolves attacking play, Arsenal held on to secure a 2-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the contest.

#5. Hit - Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Both of Arsenal's full backs put in important performances in their last two games against Brentford and Lens, contributing to goals across the games. Takehiro Tomiyasu offered great defensive solidity as well as incredible support in attack with their marauding runs. It showed as he grabbed two assists in the 6-0 win over Lens.

The Japanese grabbed an assist for the Gunners' opening goal tonight with a lovely pass into the box that fell to Saka's feet. He also won six duels, making five tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

#4. Flop - Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Jesus started the game well and was instrumental in the build-up for his team's two early goals in the first half. However, he lacked the same impact when it came to converting his own chances later in the game.

The Brazilian attempted two shots, with one on target and the other going just wide. He missed a big chance to make it 3-0 midway through the first period. To add to his lean patch in front of goal, Jesus won just one of his six duels and also played one key pass.

#3. Hit - Tommy Doyle (Wolves)

The 22-year-old midfielder was a shining light in an otherwise dull and drab performance by Wolves. Despite his young age and the daunting opposition, Doyle showed great composure and exhibited decision-making beyond his years as he played the holding midfield role pretty well.

Doyle passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including four long balls, one key pass and one cross. He also created one big chance and made one interception and one clearance.

#2. Flop - Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Despite assisting a goal in the first half with a fairly decent pass, the Ukrainian was in the spotlight for an error yet again, this time at the death, which could potentially have cost the Gunners precious points.

It appeared as though Zinchenko had done enough to break down a Wolves attacking move in the 86th minute. However, instead of booting the ball clear, he opted to carry it out of defence and had his pocket picked. The visitors capitalized and had the ball in the back of the net in a flash, with Matheus Cunha scoring a lovely goal.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka put in another impactful performance as he directly contributed towards a win for Arsenal. He scored the opening goal after just six minutes with a smart and low finish past Jose Sa in Wolves' goal. The winger played an important role in the first half as he helped put the visitors under tremendous pressure and also played a lovely cross that sparked the chance for the second goal.

Saka passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including four key passes, three crosses and three long balls. He also won seven duels and made two tackles and one interception.