Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa: Player Ratings as the Gunners squander a two-goal cushion in a disappointing second half | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal dropped a two-goal lead in the second half against Aston Villa to draw 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, January 18.

The result leaves the Gunners six points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool, who have 50 points from 21 games, and one game in hand. Villa climb up to a provisional seventh with 36 points from 22 games, with Manchester City yet to play in this gameweek.

Arsenal began the first half with great confidence and pushed forward with the ball, trying to find inroads into Aston Villa's defence. Most of their moves took place from the left side as Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino led the charge. The Belgian provided the assist for the Gunners' first goal after 35 minutes of play after a patiently crafted move.

Gabriel Martinelli rushed into the box and applied the finishing touch, with Emiliano Martinez's fumble pushing the ball into the net. Aston Villa's troubles were compounded shortly after as Amadou Onana picked up a knock and was subbed off. The visitors could not find a way past a solid Arsenal defence in the first half as the hosts led the game 1-0 at the halfway mark.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery made one alteration at the break as Ian Maatsen came off to be replaced by Lucas Digne. However, Arsenal continued to cause trouble from the opposite side as Trossard bagged his second assist of the night after 55 minutes. He set up Kai Havertz with a lovely low cross as the German tucked the ball into the net from close-range to make it 2-0.

Arsenal's focus seemed to drop shortly after as Youri Tielemans ghosted into their 18-yard box to tuck in a perfect cross from Digne. Aston Villa had a spring in their step and the Emirates Stadium went quiet as the visitors pushed forward in search of the leveler. That came just eight minutes after their first, with Ollie Watkins finding space in the box to convert a cross from Matty Cash.

Havertz seemed to have won the game for Arsenal in the 89th minute after a shot from Merino deflected off him and went into the net. However, replays showed it struck his arm and the scores remained 2-2. Neither team could find the winner and the match ended in a draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

The Spaniard put in a decent performance between the sticks for Arsenal and made two saves.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey was solid in the right back spot as he won eight of his nine duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also played two key passes.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

Timber won two duels and made two interceptions in a decent performance as he stood-in for the injured William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel was solid as usual, subduing Watkins' threat effectively in the first half with a lovely tackle. He won eight duels, made two clearances and one interception as well.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

The teenager put in another encouraging performance as he won six duels, made two interceptions and passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The Arsenal captain had a poor game as he lost possession of the ball a staggering 18 times. He also failed to win a single duel from six contested.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice continued his strong run of form as he played one key pass and four accurate crosses. He also won five duels and made two interceptions.

Mikel Merino - 7.5/10

Merino put in a solid midfield performance as he won 10 duels and made three interceptions as well. He also played one key pass and hit the woodwork in the second half.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli scored the Gunners' first goal of the contest and had a decent game overall.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Havertz netted his team's second goal and almost grabbed the winner, but it was ruled out for handball. He also won two duels and played one key pass.

Leandro Trossard - 8.5/10

Trossard stepped up to the plate once again as he provided two assists. He also won four duels and attempted six shots, of which two were on target.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

He replaced Martinelli late in the second half and completed both his dribble attempts and also won three duels.

