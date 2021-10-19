Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace: Gunners player ratings as Alexandre Lacazette's late strike forces share of spoils | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal shared points with Crystal Palace after Alexandre Lacazette scored in the 95th minute in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Monday. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang put the hosts in front in the eighth minute. But Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard might light work of Arsenal's fragile defence in the second half.

With the clock winding down, the Eagles looked set for their second victory at the Emirates in four visits. But Lacazette had other ideas, springing up with an equaliser in stoppage-time, much to the delight of the Gunners faithful.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal PalaceLacazette saves Arsenal from defeat at the death 💥 FT: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal PalaceLacazette saves Arsenal from defeat at the death 💥 https://t.co/MdhALINY2E

The draw means Arsenal remain in 12th place with 11 points, while Palace, following their third consecutive top-flight stalemate, are two positions behind the Gunners.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

The Arsenal custodian had no chance with Palace's first goal, but should've done better for Edouard's effort. Nonetheless, he still produced two excellent saves in the game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu tried his best to stop Palace, but sometimes he overstepped, getting too aggressive and reckless.

Ben White - 6/10

It was a mixed night for White, who showed great composure and made good passes, but a few of them went astray.

Gabriel - 6.5/10

He stood firm early on, but Benteke and Edouard's pressure eventually got to him. The Brazilian also looked to get the ball out from the back, and started attacks, making seven long balls.

Keiran Tierney - 6/10

His 50th league outing wasn't exactly memorable, as Tierney offered no great shakes going forward. Defensively, he struggled to deal with Ayew.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

The Ghanian fought hard for the ball. But there were moments when he looked totally lost, and was also caught out of possession for Brentford's equaliser.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

It was arguably one of his poorest games this year. Odegaard was overwhelmed in midfield by Palace, failing to win a single ground duel and losing possession ten times.

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5/10

He produced a fearsome shot that came off the bar for Aubameyang to fire home the rebound. But it would be his only meaningful contribution of the night.

Emile Smith-Rowe - 6.5/10

His work rate was impressive. He was also involved in most of Arsenal's attacking plays, but most of them came to nothing.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

The England international looked to be in no man's land during the first half, and was taken off at the break.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - 7.5/10

He fired Arsenal in front with a poacher's finish off a rebound, and then led much of his side's press.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes against Crystal Palace

Alexandre Lacazette - 7.5/10

He justified his role as Arsenal's super-sub with a 95th-minute equaliser.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto ⚽️ Most PL goals as a sub for Arsenal

1️⃣7️⃣ Olivier Giroud

9️⃣ ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE, Kanu, Nicklas Bendtner ⚽️ Most PL goals as a sub for Arsenal

1️⃣7️⃣ Olivier Giroud

9️⃣ ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE, Kanu, Nicklas Bendtner https://t.co/62pWQ36GUN

Albert Lokonga - 6/10

He was responsible for Palace's second goal, as he lost the ball in midfield in the build-up.

Also Read

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Even in the limited time he was on the field, Martinelli looked dangerous, and could've done some damage.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Bhargav