Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Son double pegs Gunners back | Premier League 2023-24 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur played out a pulsating 2-2 Premier League draw at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday (September 24) as an enthralling North London derby ended all square.

An own goal from Cristian Romero put Spurs in front, with the Argentine turning Bukayo Saka's effort into his own net in the 26th minute. In the closing stages of the opening stanza, though, the visitors were level; a brilliant cut-back from James Maddison was converted by Son at the far post.

The second half began on a frantic note. Arsenal won a penalty after Romero was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Saka dispatched the spot-kick clinically, sending it straight through the middle to put the Gunners back in front. However, just seconds later, Spurs made it 2-2 from a brilliant counter-attack, with Son doing the damage once more.

Both sides pushed for a late winner but couldn't find one as the North London derby ended in a stalemate for the first time since September 2019. On that note, here are the five big talking points from a rivetting encounter:

#5 Arsenal see the Jekyll and Hyde of David Raya

For the third straight game in a row, David Raya was chosen to start in goal over Aaron Ramsdale, which shows head coach Mikel Arteta's faith in him. While Raya wasn't totally disappointing, his game was shaped by two contrasting moments.

In the 38th minute, the Spaniard produced a wonderful save to deny Brennan Johnson when his effort seemed to almost end up in the back of the net. Raya dived to his right and clawed the ball away from danger in a huge moment of individual brilliance.

Just minutes later, though, the Arsenal custodian made a mess with a slight mistake, which allowed Spurs back into the game. He lobbed a dangerous backward cross from Pedro Porro back into play, just around the penalty area, and it eventually ended with Son's equaliser.

#4 Cristian Romero has a nightmare

Arsenal will be thanking Cristian Romero for their goals this evening as the Argentine played a role in both.

Quite simply, Romero was a nightmare in defence for Tottenham. He first turned Bukayo Saka's attempt into his own net and then conceded a penalty that Saka converted.

He's now the fourth Spurs player - after Chris Armstrong, Kevin Wimmer and Hugo Lloris - to score an own goal in the North London derby. However, Romero is the first Lilywhites player to score an own goal and concede a penalty in the same game.

#3 Arsenal dealt Declan Rice injury blow

Arsenal's big-money signing Declan Rice went off with an injury at the break, lasting only 45 minutes.

Signed on a mammoth £105 million transfer from West Ham, Rice had been struggling with a calf problem lately, and it came back to bite him.

He looked subdued in the opening stanza, failing to impose himself. His injury was apparent when Rice was seen sitting on the bench with a bandage, raising concerns of a prolonged absence.

#2 Heung-min Son hits 150-goal mark for Tottenham

Since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, Heung-min Son has been a key player for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring a plethora of goals and also creating many.

On Sunday, he reminded everyone of his deadly attacking instincts with a talismanic brace that helped the Lilywhites secure a draw.

In the 42nd minute, Son first saw an attempt saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, but it was cut back to him by James Maddison, and there was no denying the Korean this time.

Nine minutes into the second half, Arsenal went ahead once again, but less than a minute after Saka had converted his penalty, Son capped off a brilliant counter to restore parity.

He has now scored 150 goals for Spurs, the sixth-most in the club's history, and five in the ongoing season from six games.

#1 North London derby delivers yet again

For the first time in eight games, the North London derby ended all square between Arsenal and Tottenham. However, no one can question the entertainment quotient, as the contest certainly lived up to its billing.

An own goal, a handball, an immediate response on the break, seven bookings and some VAR drama combined to serve up a treat as both the Gunners and Spurs went all guns blazing at each other. The North London derby seldom fails to deliver.