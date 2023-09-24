Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings as Son shines in pulsating derby draw | Premier League 2023-24 

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (September 25) in a riveting North London derby.

An own goal from Cristian Romero put Arsenal ahead after 26 minutes, but Heung-min Son equalised for Spurs on the cusp of halt-time. Just nine minutes into the second stanza, Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's lead from the spot after Romero had handled the ball inside the area.

However, only seconds later, Son made it 2-2 with a cool finish off a counter as the Gunners were caught out at the back. Both sides pushed for a winner, but it ended all square at the Emirates, a first draw in the fixture since September 2019.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Guglielmo Vicario - 6.5/10

The Tottenham goalkeeper looked unfazed by the occasion even though it was his first appearance in the derby.

He made some vital saves early on to deny Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Vicario, though, was completely helpless with Arsenal's opener and was soundly beaten from the spot for the Gunners' second.

Pedro Porro - 7/10

Porro made his trademark runs forward and posed a threat with his immaculate crosses. Defensively, too, he was strong, making five tackles and two clearances, and won six ground duels.

Cristian Romero - 4/10

He clumsily turned Saka's shot into his own net and then conceded a penalty in what was an absolute horrow-show from the Argentine.

Micky van de Ven - 7/10

The Dutchman stood firm in the face of Arsenal's onslaught and demsontrated excellent vision. He made four clearances, as well as one interception and tackle, registering a 94% pass completion rate.

Destiny Udogie - 5.5/10

Udogie was all over the place in the opening stanza as Saka bossed him early on. His poor sense of positioning also led to Arsenal's opening goal.

Pape Sarr - 6.5/10

Not the flashiest but Sarr helped Tottenham fight the midfield battle with his physicality and ball-winning prowess. He made three tackles and won five ground duels.

Yves Bissouma - 7/10

Excellent on the ball and displayed unerring accuracy with passes, Bissouma only misplaced three of 54. He also made four tackles and was strong in possession.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

The Swede looked subdued for the most part and failed to bring his A1 game to the fore.

James Maddison - 8/10

He was the architect of both Tottenham goals, laying it all on the plate for Son to fire home.

Heung-min Son - 9/10

Son netted a double, becoming the first Spurs player to score a brace at the Emirates. He took both his chances well as he extended his goal tally for the season to five in six games. He also brought up his 150th goal for Spurs.

Brennan Johnson - 6.5/10

The youngster looked confident and nearly bagged a goal, had it not been for David Raya's save. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury curtailed his evening.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes against Arsenal

Manor Solomon (63' for Johnson) - 5/10

He completed just five passes in 27 minutes of action.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (78' for Maddison) - 6/10

Besides a few passes, his involvement was minimal.

Richarlison (79' for Son) - 6.5/10

The Brazilian made a late effort but to no avail.