Arsenal 2022-23 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of reported Adidas kit for next season

Arsenal's supposed home kit for the 2022-23 season was leaked on social media on Sunday.

According to the leaks on Twitter, the Adidas kit features a white collar with a button. The iconic three strips of Adidas also feature on the shoulders with the sleeves remaining white like they always have.

As far as kit sponsors are concerned, the United Arab Emirates' airline Emirates remains the main sponsor with Visit Rwanda still featuring on the sleeves. The back of the shirt is pure red with the name of the club written in white right below the collar.

It is worth mentioning that the kit has a close resemblance to the leaked Manchester United home shirt. According to 90min.com, the Red Devils are also expected to have a collared home shirt from Adidas.

The images for the leaked Arsenal home kit can be seen below:

The Gunners signed a kit deal with Adidas in 2018 ahead of the 2019-20 season. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Gunners are expected to pocket around £65 million per year from their deal with the German sportswear company.

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners have some of the most pricey shirts in the Premier League. Their Authentic home shirt is currently listed at £100 while a regular home shirt is valued at £65.

Arsenal will be hoping to add a Champions League badge to their new home kit

Arsenal will be hoping to compete in the UEFA Champions League with their new Adidas kit for next season. The Gunners are currently without any sort of European football this year after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are in a great position to secure Champions League football for next season. As things stand, the Gunners are fourth in the league, having accumulated 54 points from 28 matches. They recently secured a 1-0 win over Aston Villa to maintain their stronghold on the fourth spot. A sole strike from youngster Bukayo Saka was enough to secure all three points at Villa Park.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)



#AVLARS A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four!🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT) A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four! 🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)#AVLARS https://t.co/3JV1BB3wX6

Arsenal are currently three points clear of their fifth-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday. However, the Gunners do have a game in hand as well.

It is worth noting that Arsenal have not featured in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season under Arsene Wenger.

Edited by S Chowdhury