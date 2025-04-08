Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Declan rice free-kicks sink Spanish Armada in north London

Arsenal secured an incredible 3-0 victory against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The north London giants have Declan Rice to thank for their win, who scored two fabulous free-kicks.
Rice opened the scoring in the 58th minute by curling a free-kick around the ball and into the corner after Bukayo Saka was brought down outside the penalty box. The Englishman repeated his heroics in the 70th minute when he converted another free-kick, curling it perfectly into the top right corner.
Mikel Merino wrapped up the scoring in the 75th minute with an expertly converted effort to hand Arsenal a fabulous 3-0 win over Real Madrid.
Real Madrid player ratings:
Thibaut Courtois- 7/10
The Belgian goalkeeper couldn't have done much to prevent the Gunners' three goals. He made five saves in a solid showing.
Federico Valverde- 6.5/10
Valverde had a decent game for Los Blancos in London. He won all four duels he entered, won all three tackles he entered, and completed 41 of 44 passes.
Raul Asencio- 6/10
The Spaniard struggled at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal. He won just one duel, failed to make a tackle, and failed to compete in any of his four attempted long passes.
Antonio Rudiger- 5.5/10
The German defender failed to impress for Real Madrid against Arsenal. On his return to London, he failed to win a duel or make a tackle in a disappointing performance.
David Alaba- 6/10
The Austrian defender was far from solid for the incumbent European champions. He won the two tackles he attempted but gave away the free-kick which Declan Rice converted.
Eduardo Camavinga- 6/10
The French midfielder did not have his best game for Real Madrid and got sent off late against Arsenal. He made the most tackles in the match (four) and won six of 10 duels.
Luka Modric- 7/10
The Real Madrid legend played well in the loss against Arsenal. He completed 51 of 55 passes and won four of six duels.
Rodrygo- 6.5/10
The Brazilian star had a decent game for Los Blancos in their defeat in north London. He completed 37 of 39 passes, won four of seven duels, and won two tackles.
Jude Bellingham- 6.5/10
Jude Bellingham did not have a good game on his return to England. He lost the most duels in the game (10), but created two chances.
Kylian Mbappe- 7/10
The French star had a decent game for Los Blancos in their loss to Arsenal. He completed the most dribbles in the match (four), created two chances, and tested the opposition keeper twice.
Vinicius Jr- 5.5/10
The Brazilian had a poor game. He attempted and failed at three dribbles and lost five of six duels.
Real Madrid Substitutes
Lucas Vasquez- 6/10
The veteran defender came on after Los Blancos went 2-0 down but could do little to prevent them from conceding again.
Francisco Garcia- NA
The defender came on late, after his side went 3-0 down. He did not have enough time to affect the match.
Brahim Diaz- NA
The Morrocan star came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.