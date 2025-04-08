Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Declan Rice hits two sensational second-half free kicks in resounding win | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Arsenal secured a resounding 3-0 win against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 8.

The two teams will face-off in the return leg in a week's time at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid made cautious starts to the game, resulting in a chess match in the first half. Neither side were willing to concede even a yard of space to their opponent as they looked to build up slowly. Although the Gunners dominated possession, they were unable to convert that into many chances. The two shots that they attempted were saved well by Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, had a great chance to grab the lead as Kylian Mbappe fired his shot straight down David Raya's throat. The visitors had one other shot on target but failed to capitalize on their chances. Arsenal's four shots on target were repelled by Courtois as the visitors were spared their blushes and were very much in the contest at the interval.

Arsenal made a bright start to the second half and looked to continue their dominance in possession. For the second half, the Gunners were more decisive in the final third and played with a better plan, creating better chances. They were awarded a free-kick shortly before the hour-mark and Declan Rice stepped up to score an astonishing curler to leave Courtois stranded.

Rice repeated the trick just 12 minutes later, albeit with arguably an even better free-kick, to double Arsenal's lead. Mikel Merino then got in on the action just five minutes later with a lovely left-footed goal to make it 3-0 after 75 minutes. The Gunners made up for their missed chances but could have scored more in a huge win that they will have to back up when they travel to Spain next week.

On that note, here are the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 8/10

Raya made four good saves between the sticks for Arsenal to keep Real Madrid at bay, earning an invaluable clean sheet in the process.

Jurrien Timber - 7.5/10

Timber had a solid game in defense as he won eight duels, making four tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played one key pass and completed two dribbles.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba won one duel in defense and also made four clearances in a composed performance for the Gunners.

Jakub Kiwior - 7/10

The Pole went into a couple of tackles with a lack of control but overall did a good job of filling-in for the injured Gabriel.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 8/10

Lewis-Skelly had a great game as he won four of his seven duels, provided an assist and also made one clearance and one block.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard distributed the ball well and helped his team maintain momentum with the ball in the final third with his close control.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey had a solid game in midfield and made a few vital interventions to prevent Real Madrid from breaking forward into Arsenal's half.

Declan Rice - 9/10

Rice scored two fantastic second-half free-kicks as he was awarded the player of the match award for his contributions. He also won one duel, made one clearance and one interception as well.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Saka had a good game on the right flank for Arsenal as he won all three of his duels, played one key pass and also made one clearance.

Mikel Merino - 7.5/10

Merino scored a lovely goal in the second half with a first-timed strike with his left foot to score in the bottom-left corner. He won three duels and played one key pass as well.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli often went under the radar as other players stepped-up and took the spotlight, but had some great spells in bursts to help his team.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Saka but could not make an impact on the proceedings.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney replaced the injured Declan Rice in the second period but could not make an impact.

Benjamin White - N/A

He played very few minutes after coming on and does not warrant a rating.

