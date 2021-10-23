Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: 5 talking points as Gunners return to winning ways in resounding fashion | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games with a 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa at the Emirates. Goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners return to winning ways after consecutive draws. Jacob Ramsey pulled a goal back for the Villans late on.

Mikel Arteta's side were dominant throughout the match, and also created the better chances. However, only the goalkeeping heroics of their former player Emiliano Martinez kept the Gunners from bagging a few more goals.

The victory takes Arsenal up to ninth in the standings, having made immense progress since their torrid start to their 2021-22 campaign. On that note, here are the five key talking points from the game:

#5 Emiliano Martinez impresses against Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez impressed on his Emirates return.

Both goalkeepers on the night, Aaron Ramsdale and Emiliano Martinez, made several key saves in the game to come up big for their respective sides. It was almost as if both men were keen to outdo the other.

Ramsdale, whose signing from Sheffield United was considered a 'gamble' by many of his critics, has quietly impressed so far. He delivered another encouraging performance in goal.

He made three saves on the night, most notably. Ramsdale kept out Emiliano Buendia around the hour mark by stretching his legs out in what was a pivotal moment in the game.

BD Albiceleste 🇦🇷🇧🇩⚽ @albiceleste4bd 🇦🇷 Emiliano Martinez since COPA America🅿️ Penalties Faced (inc. shootouts) - 10

🥅 Penalties Conceded (inc. shootouts) - 3 🇦🇷 Emiliano Martinez since COPA America🅿️ Penalties Faced (inc. shootouts) - 10

🥅 Penalties Conceded (inc. shootouts) - 3 https://t.co/EL7G9Tkdyi

Martinez, his opposite number, was the busier of the two goalkeepers, though. He shone on his Emirates return, making twice as many saves as Ramsdale on the night. He was the single biggest reason Arsenal didn't score more than three goals on the night.

The Argentine read the game brilliantly, and was on hand to stop incoming dangers. He didn't hesitate to come off his line to collect the ball, keeping things tidy inside the box.

His save off Saka in the first half took the cake. Martinez also kept out Aubameyang's penalty, but was beaten by the rebound. That was one of the few sore notes in an otherwise impressive outing.

#4 VAR gets it right about the penalty

Aubameyang wheels away in celebration after scoring.

The video assistant referee was called into action in the first half when Matt Targett fouled Alexandre Lacazette inside the area. Referee Craig Pawson, who had initially asked to play on, reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor, and called for a penalty.

Targett attempted to block the ball from reaching the Frenchman, who got ahead of him in time. But the left-back caught Lacazette when in full motion, in the process fouling the player.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"Looking back, I think it was and it was helpful because I think we deserved more than just a goal."Mikel Arteta thinks VAR were right to give Arsenal a penalty 🗣"Looking back, I think it was and it was helpful because I think we deserved more than just a goal."Mikel Arteta thinks VAR were right to give Arsenal a penalty https://t.co/SXkY7BJkiG

Repays showed the Villa left-back got his boots well before Lacazette made contact with the ball. That left the match official with no choice, but to point to the spot.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav