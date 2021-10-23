Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Arsenal Player ratings as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strikes as Gunners return to winning ways | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe were on target for the hosts, while Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for the Villas.

The Gunners were the better side for most of the match, and could've easily scored more on any other day. But excellent goalkeeping from their former player Emiliano Martinez kept Villa in the game.

After a torrid start to their campaign, Mikel Arteta's side are now up to ninth in the league table. On that note, here are the player ratings for Arsenal in the game:

Aaron Ramsdale - 7.5/10

The Arsenal custodian produced another terrific performance, making a lot of key saves in the game. But there was little he could do keep out Ramsey's strike.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

He was strong in the first half, but the likes of Ollie Watkins and John McGinn gave him a tough time after the break.

Ben White - 7/10

White cleaned up all the danger, and was tidy in possession for Arsenal on the night.

Gabriel - 7/10

He drifted out wide to deal with Villa's wide players, coming up trumps most of the time. Gabriel also played a key role in regaining possession for Arsenal, winning four ground duels.

Nuno Tavares - 6.5/10

The 21-year-old made a lot of forward runs and created one big chance in the game. But there were times when he struggled to make recovery runs.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

He created three key passes, but squandered a good chance in the first half. His passes weren't accurate all the time as he made some wayward ones too.

Albert Lokonga - 6.5/10

He laid one excellent through-ball and gave Villa a lot to worry about with his forward runs. However, he also went into the books for a silly challenge, and then nearly gifted the visitors a chance with a sloppy pass.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

He headed Arsenal in front with a header, and played a big role defensively, impeding Villa on the break with his key tackles.

Goal @goal 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 🥳Thomas Partey was hyped to score his first Arsenal goal. 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 🥳Thomas Partey was hyped to score his first Arsenal goal. https://t.co/ikioXCz5U9

Emile Smith Rowe - 8/10

He assisted Partey with a superb corner and then scored Arsenal's third with a confident finish. Smith Rowe is turning into a key player for the Gunners.

Arsenal @Arsenal Boyhood Arsenal fan. Hale End graduate. Wearing the No 10 shirt. Scoring in front of his people. THIS is what it means ❤️#️⃣ #ARSAVL Boyhood Arsenal fan. Hale End graduate. Wearing the No 10 shirt. Scoring in front of his people. THIS is what it means ❤️#️⃣ #ARSAVL https://t.co/q20aVVXACK

Alexandre Lacazette - 7/10

He was a lively attacking presence in the first half, making a lot of runs and dragging Villa defenders away to create space in the middle. Lacazette also won a penalty, but faded after the break before going off injured.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8/10

The Arsenal talisman missed a penalty in the first half, but made amends by thumping home the rebound. He also bagged an assist for Smith Rowe's goal.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Only Mo Salah (12) has scored more goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7). Rebound. #ARSAVL 7 - Only Mo Salah (12) has scored more goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (7). Rebound. #ARSAVL https://t.co/Nt3XttP9qp

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes against Aston Villa

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

His passes were top-notch, and he managed to get a shot away, too in a decent cameo.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5/10

He was on the field for 17 minutes, but hardly got a whiff of the ball.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

Coming on in stoppage-time, he helped Arsenal see off the game.

