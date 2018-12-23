Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: 3 contributing factors to Arsenal's win | Premier League 2018/19

Aubameyang’s double saw Arsenal return to winning ways against Burnley after a disappointing week in which they lost two matches. Ozil was the major creator for Arsenal and justified his inclusion after a long absence from the starting lineup. With two goals in this match, Aubameyang goes top of the scoring charts in the Premier League, something no Arsenal striker has done for many years.

An Ashley Barnes goal in the second half did give Arsenal some nervy moments but their precision in counter attack and conversion rate from shots on target gave them the upper hand against Dyche’s team. The Gunners travel to Brighton on Boxing Day currently level on points with Chelsea.

Due to these three factors, Arsenal continued their quest for a top-4 finish.

#1 Aubameyang’s scintillating form

Aubameyang was brilliant against Burnley

Mo Salah was at the top of the scoring charts before the start of the game at the Emirates, but Aubameyang made the Golden Boot race interesting with two neatly taken finishes. Lacazette was deployed on the left side of a front three and his co-ordination with Aubameyang was a treat to watch throughout the afternoon. This was Aubameyang’s fourth goal in the last three home games, and his conversion rate is what the Gunners have lacked over the years.

Aubameyang used the outside of the right boot for the first goal, while his second was an absolute rocket where he beat Joe Hart at the near post. His pace was too much to handle for the Burnley defence and his one-twos with Ozil and Lacazette were a delight to watch.

