Premier League 2018/19, Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City: 3 takeaways

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
476   //    23 Oct 2018, 02:58 IST

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal came into this match at the back of nine consecutive victories in all competitions and looked for the tenth win in a row while the Foxes lost at home last time out against Everton. Last season this fixture produced a seven-goal thriller, and a similar goal fest was expected from this game as well.

Both the teams got excellent opportunities to score in the initial stages of the match. Leicester was playing the high line and repeatedly going behind the Arsenal defense with Leno pulling off a brilliant save to deny Harry Maguire from scoring. Finally, the Foxes got the breakthrough they deserved after Chilwell's shot took a deflection off Bellerin giving Bernd Leno no chance at all. 

Just before the halftime break, Mesut Ozil came up with a sublime finish from a Bellerin cross to make it 1-1 at halftime. Leicester was better for most parts of the half, but Arsenal came back in the last ten minutes and deservedly got the equalizer.

The first chance of the second half fell to Mkhitaryan after a mistake by Mendy, but his shot went wide off of the post. Against the run of play, Leicester came close to getting their lead back, but Ndidi's header from a corner hit the crossbar. Few minutes following that, the Foxes were down by 3-1 with substitute Aubameyang scoring twice within five minutes with Mesut Ozil having a hand in the both of the goals.

Ozil came close to his second assist of the game, but Kasper Schmeichel saved Lacazette's shot on goal. The Frenchman could have had a hat-trick, but he missed another chance to score from a low Bellerin cross.

Leicester never really looked to be in the game in the second half, and the Gunners deservedly walk away with all three points from the game. Here are the three talking points from the match.

#3 Worries for Claude Puel

Leicester City now has lost two games in a row.
Leicester City now has lost two games in a row.

Leicester City came into the match with a specific game plan which was apparently on show from the very first minute. The Foxes were pressing high in the initial stages of the game with the fullbacks repeatedly marauding forward keeping the Arsenal defenders modest. They got the reward for their efforts after Chilwell gave them the lead through a deflected goal.

Since then Arsenal came back into the game and got the much-needed equalizer before the halftime. It completely changed the complexion of the match as the Gunners ran through the game in the second half with Ozil being the creator and Aubayemng the executor. It had instilled more worries for the Leicester manager who now has a lot to do after successive defeats in the league. 


