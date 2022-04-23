Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as the Red Devils fail to capitalize on Cristiano Ronaldo's return | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday to strengthen their chances of finishing in the fourth spot.

Nuno Tavares opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute. Bukayo Saka's initial effort was saved by David de Gea but it fell in nicely for the Portuguese, who tapped it in from close range.

The Gunners doubled their lead close to the half-hour mark. Edward Nketiah's goal was ruled offside by VAR. However, it was found in the review that Alex Telles was guilty of fouling Saka in the box. The Englishman stepped up to take the penalty and sent De Gea the wrong way to convert the hosts' second of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for United in the 34th minute. The Portuguese international beat Gabriel and Tavares to reach Nemenja Matic's cross as he slammed one past Aaron Ramsdale.

The Red Devils had the chance to equalize in the second half through the penalty spot. However, Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty to award a lifeline to Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka put the game to bed with an absolute banger in the 70th minute. The Swiss international pulled the trigger from outside the box, giving De Gea no chance.

Arsenal moved into fourth spot in the league table ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's match against Brentford later in the day. The Red Devils, meanwhile, remained sixth.

Arsenal @Arsenal Starting the weekend right



A huge win at Emirates Stadium



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



3-1 (FT)



#ARSMUN Starting the weekend rightA huge win at Emirates StadiumWE ARE THE ARSENAL3-1(FT) 🎉 Starting the weekend right🔥 A huge win at Emirates Stadium💪 WE ARE THE ARSENAL🔴 3-1 🔵 (FT)#ARSMUN https://t.co/V7oi7T5EIf

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal for Manchester United on the day to give his side a fighting chance. The Portuguese scored one more in the second half but was ruled out for offside. It would have been another great goal had it stood.

Ronaldo won three duels, made two recoveries, created two chances and won one tackle throughout the game. He created a brilliant chance for Diogo Dalot but his attempt skimmed off the woodwork. The Manchester United talisman looked hungry for more, and it was a shame the Red Devils failed to create more.

#4 Flop: Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Alex Telles tussles it out against Bukayo Saka.

Alex Telles had a game to forget. The Portuguese defender was all over the place against Arsenal.

Telles alongside Raphael Varane failed to deal with the initial cross which eventually led to Arsenal's opening goal of the game. The Portuguese also committed the foul which led to a penalty for Arsenal.

He was reckless at the back and also failed to provide a promising outlet to move higher up the pitch. He was a massive let down on the left for the Red Devils.

#3 Hit: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring a goal.

Granit Xhaka scored a peach of a goal to wrap things up for Arsenal against Manchester United. The 29-year-old after receiving the ball from Mohamed Elneny smashed one in from outside the box. It was Xhaka's first Premier League goal of the season and he surely made it count

Xhaka made three recoveries, created one chance and made two interceptions. He also completed the most number of passes (66) and made one clearance throughout the game. He along with Elneny completely took charge of the midfield battle against Manchester United.

Arsenal @Arsenal THAT WINNING FEELING THAT WINNING FEELING 🔥 THAT WINNING FEELING 🔥 https://t.co/m5SG26c4si

#2 Flop: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes had a bad day at the office. The Manchester United midfielder missed a brilliant chance off the spot to score the equalizing goal for his side. Fernandes clipped the woodwork as his shot went out for a goal-kick.

His morale completely dipped following the miss and he completely lost the plot in the second half. He was extremely lucky not to be sent off for a rash and late tackle on Eddie Nketiah later in the game.

It was a bit astonishing to see Fernandes step up to take the penalty given the fact that Ronaldo was still on the pitch. Had he scored from the spot, the game would have been up for the taking.

#1 Hit: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka impressed against Manchester United.

Bukayo Saka played through the pain to help his side grab all three points against Manchester United.

The youngster took the first shot that De Gea saved, which was eventually put in by Tavares for Arsenal's first goal. Saka also won a penalty for his side and slotted it from the spot for their second goal of the game. He combined well with Martin Odegaard upfront.

Arsenal @Arsenal BUKAYO PUTS AWAY HIS PEN!!



A SECOND GOAL FOR THE ARSENAL



COME ON YOU GUNNERS



2-0 (31)



#ARSMUN BUKAYO PUTS AWAY HIS PEN!!A SECOND GOAL FOR THE ARSENALCOME ON YOU GUNNERS2-0(31) 🔥 BUKAYO PUTS AWAY HIS PEN!!👊 A SECOND GOAL FOR THE ARSENAL 💪 COME ON YOU GUNNERS 🔴 2-0 🔵 (31)#ARSMUN https://t.co/P7WmxoOTku

Saka won five duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle and created one chance throughout his stay on the pitch. Mikel Arteta substituted the Englishman in the 74th minute due to a thigh injury to bring on Rob Holding to hold on to their lead. Saka's two goals in two games would have given him the boost to regain top form.

