Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Gunners' Player Ratings from a sensational stoppage-time win | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, September 3.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of two wins and one draw in their opening three games. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against 10-man Fulham at home in a game which they should have seen out their lead.

The team were rocked by the injury absence of Thomas Partey as Mikel Arteta reverted to a classic back four for this game.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United made positive starts to the game as the hosts took the game to the visitors in the early exchanges. They created multiple opportunities but were met with a gritty Red Devils defense.

Kai Havertz had a golden chance to open the scoring early on but miscued his strike. A few minutes later, Manchester United hit the Gunners on the counter as Christian Eriksen laid the ball off to Marcus Rashford and he finished the chance off very well to make it 1-0.

Just 35 seconds later, however, Arsenal struck back as United's defense was caught off-guard. Gabriel Martinelli assisted captain Martin Odegaard to make it 1-1.

Both teams created more chances but were unable to alter the scoreline as they were tied 1-1 at the break.

The second half saw even more drama unfold, starting from Kai Havertz's penalty appeal and subsequent reversal 15 minutes after the restart. Referee Anthony Taylor was asked to review his decision on the screen and reversed it citing minimal contact.

Manchester United played well and finished regulation time strong, nearly winning it via Alejandro Garnacho's lovely solo effort. However, the Argentine was marginally offside and the goal was cancelled.

Arsenal then stole the show and the game as club-record signing Declan Rice scored in the 96th minute to make it 2-1 following a corner. Gabriel Jesus then ran from the halfway line and finished off a 1-v-1 chance to make it 3-1 in the 101st minute as the Gunners won 3-1.

On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale tried to keep Rashford's attempt out with his fingertips but was unable to deal with the speed of the shot. He made a decent save in the second period to deny Anthony Martial.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White was a bit passive in defense and made a slow start to the game. He won two duels, making two clearances, three blocks and one tackle.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was composed on the ball and looked solid at the back. He won four duels, making two clearances and two interceptions.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel played well in his first start for Arsenal this season. His return to the team was immense as he won six duels, making two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko was caught ball-watching for Manchester United's goal in the first half as he allowed a clean strike. He had a relatively poor game defensively but passed the ball well.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard led from the front as he finished off a brilliant counter-attack to draw Arsenal level just 35 seconds after going behind. He also won three duels and attempted four more shots apart from his goal.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice distributed the ball well in midfield and looked solid on the defensive end as well. He grabbed his first Arsenal goal in the 96th minute after positioning himself in a lovely position to score.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz made a poor start to the game and missed a glorious opportunity after failing to strike the ball. He was also dispossessed in the build-up to Rashford's goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was rapid on the left wing and looked to burst into space whenever presented the opportunity. He provided an assist for his side's first-half leveler with a smart cut-back. He completed five dribbles with his electric quick feet and also won six duels.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka made a lively start to the game and looked to cut inside onto his favored left foot whenever he entered the final third of the pitch. He was booked for a silly late kick out at Fernandes in the first period. Saka missed a sitter in the second half but had a decent game overall.

Edward Nketiah - 7/10

Nketiah caused Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof several problems with the quality of his movement and looked positive leading the line. He attempted just one shot that was blocked but played three key passes.

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Jesus came on late in the game and added the cherry on Arsenal's cake with a calmly finished chance late in the game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu replaced Zinchenko late in the game and played well.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Vieira replaced Havertz late in the game and provided an assist for Jesus' goal.

Reiss Nelson & Jorginho - N/A

The pair came into the game in stoppage time and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.