Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Payer ratings for Spurs as their unbeaten start ends | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Premier League season ended following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in a tense north London derby at the Emirates on October 1.

Harry Kane canceled out Thomas Partey's opener by clinically dispatching a penalty just past the half-hour mark. However, the Gunners struck twice more after the break to secure all three points.

Gabriel Jesus restored their lead early into the restart. Emerson Royal was sent off for the visitors midway for a stud-up challenge on Gabriel Martinelli, reducing Spurs to 10 men.

The Gunners end Spurs' 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they move 4 points clear at the top of the table!! FT: Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

Granit Xhaka then put the final nail in Tottenham's coffin with a third of the evening. There was no coming back from it for Antonio Conte's side, who succumbed to their first top-flight defeat of the season.

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the table with 21 points from eight games. Spurs remained in third with 17, although Brighton (13 points) have two games in hand over them.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur from their defeat against Arsenal:

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

The Tottenham custodian made six saves on the night. However, he could've done better for Arsenal's second goal as he parried Bukayo Saka's shot, allowing Jesus to score.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

He made six clearances but had his fare share of nervous moments. Romero's touch bounced back off Lloris in the build-up to Arsenal's second goal, allowing Jesus to poke home.

Eric Dier - 6.5/10

With seven clearances in the game, Dier was a key figure at the back for Tottenham. Without him, things could've been much worse, but he unfortunately received little support from those around him.

Clement Lenglet - 6.5/10

The Barcelona loanee struggled to get into the game and completed only 20 passes in 74 minutes of action.

Emerson Royal - 4/10

He struggled to deal with Martinelli all evening. He then made a nasty challenge on the Brazilian which got him sent off, forcing Tottenham to play with 10 men for the last half an hour of the game.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

The Dane couldn't exert his influence in midfield against Arsenal's central players. The Gunners moved the ball fast but made an important block on Saka early into the game.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

He worked hard and looked to make things happen, but somewhere came up short. He could have done better to close down Partey for Arsenal's first goal.

Ivan Perisic - 6/10

The Croatian made a mess of a wonderful chance in the first half by slicing it wide off the post and didn't recover thereafter. He made some good deliveries into the box but nothing came of it either.

Richarlison - 5.5/10

Richarlison came in the starting XI for the injured Dejan Kulusevski but couldn't make it count, mustering just one shot on target and completing only 12 passes.

To his credit, he won the penalty for Tottenham in the first half which allowed them to briefly restore parity.

Son Heung-min - 5/10

Coming into the match on the back of a stunning hat-trick against Leicester City in their last game, Son disappointed once again. He looked well off the pace and struggled to make the most of good opportunities for Tottenham.

Harry Kane - 7/10

Kane wasn't much better than his attacking cohort but he gets extra points for dispatching the penalty that brought Tottenham level in the first half.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Harry Kane has become the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League, while his seven penalty goals against Arsenal is the joint-most one player has scored against an opponent in the competition. Century. #ARSTOT 100 - Harry Kane has become the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League, while his seven penalty goals against Arsenal is the joint-most one player has scored against an opponent in the competition. Century. #ARSTOT

Tottenham Substitutes:

Davinson Sanchez - 7/10

The Colombian blocked Jesus near the byline before deflecting Saka's cross near the box.

Ryan Sessegnon - 4/10

He had a minimal impact after coming on in the second half.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

He drew a foul off Martinelli late on besides which there was nothing much to see from the Irishman.

Oliver Skipp - 4/10

The youngster made his first appearance of the season after recovering from an injury. He couldn't make much of an impact on the game though.

Yves Bissouma - 5.5/10

He tried to find Kane with a long pass but it was intercepted by Gabriel.

