Arsenal 3-1 West Brom: 5 talking points as Gunners return to winning ways after Europa League exit | EPL 2020/21

After a humiliating exit from the Europa League at the hands of Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta’s men attempted to put their woes behind them with the visit of relegation-bound West Bromwich Albion. Right from the first minute, you could tell this was an Arsenal team void of confidence.

Arsenal opened up the scoring with a lovely volley from close range by Emile Smith-Rowe in the 28th minute. The Gunners would soon double their lead seven minutes later through a Nicolas Pepe wonder strike.

After the break, West Brom would put up more of a fight, pushing the Gunners into their own box. They would get their reward for this pressure through a wonderful solo effort from Matheus Perreira in the 67th minute.

Arsenal would eventually put the Baggies out of their misery with a brilliant free-kick from Willian in the last minute. The result sends West Brom straight back down to the Championship after coming up last summer.

Here are 5 talking points from Arsenal's 3-1 win over West Brom.

#5 Martinelli as CF

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Arsenal fans have been begging Arteta to play Gabriel Martinelli as a striker for months. Usually, the Brazilian is deployed on the left, but it’s clear that his best performances under Emery came through the middle. Martinelli comes alive in the penalty box.

Martinelli didn't have the best of games at CF, why so? — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) May 9, 2021

Today, against a resolute West Brom team, the 19-year-old struggled to get a foothold in the game. And this wasn’t for lack of trying as the forward was always on the move. However, in an ineffective display, Martinelli had only 26 touches of the ball, provided 1 key pass and attempted 1 shot.

Perhaps West Brom marked him out of the game or he was starved of service, either way, I hope it’s not the last time we see him in this role.

#4 The best and worst of Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Last night, we saw the Thursday Night Robben and the Ivorian Damien Duff in one game. Nicolas Pepe produced a mixed performance that left fans scratching their heads.

Up against a resilient Townsend, Pepe completed a shocking 25% take-on success, whilst losing out on 5 duels and losing possession 14 times. If he’s doing this against players from a now-relegated team, how can we expect him to perform against the rest of the league?

Nicolas Pepe hit a goal so clean he went straight to the camera to celebrate 👉🎥 pic.twitter.com/lsXOPscYQ1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2021

Having said that…the Ivorian produced a contender for goal of the season. In fact, it was a goal befitting of a £72m player and taking the 25-year-old to 12 goals for the season.

1 / 2 NEXT