Arsenal 3-1 West Bromwich Albion: Arsenal player ratings as goals from Pepe, Willian and Rowe seal second win in a row for the Gunners | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal confirmed relegation for West Bromwich Albion as they defeated The Baggies 3-1 in their Premier League fixture tonight. Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pépé scored in the first half for the Gunners, before Willian scored from a direct free-kick in injury time to seal the points.

Matheus Pereira scored the consolation goal for the visitors following an inspired sprint from his own half, beating Bernd Leno with West Brom's only shot on target.

FULL-TIME Arsenal 3-1 West Brom



Goals from Smith Rowe, Pepe and Willian confirm relegation for West Brom #ARSWBA pic.twitter.com/9NoOOpQJSl — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2021

The Gunners always looked like they had the game under control and recorded back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since January.

Arsenal Player ratings

Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

The German goalkeeper did not face any threat whatsoever from the West Brom attackers in the first half as they failed to record a single shot on target. Leno's most important save of the game came from a corner as he tipped over the set-piece which looked like it was going straight in. He couldn't be blamed for West Brom's consolation goal as Matheus Pereira produced a wonderful solo effort.

Calum Chambers - 7/10

A decent shift from the right-back as he picked up the assist for Nicolas Pepe's wonderful left-footed shot. Defensively, he was up to the mark as he made three clearances and completed 89% of his passes. He was only behind Dani Ceballos when it came to touches throughout the match.

Gabriel - 6.5/10

Not the best game for the young Brazilian defender. Despite being a central defender, he did not attempt a single tackle in the game and had zero interceptions to his name as well. His aerial prowess came in handy as he won three aerial duels. When Pereira charged through the Arsenal midfield, instead of challenging him, Gabriel fell back and allowed his compatriot to score a wonderful solo goal.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

A slightly better performance than his defensive partner. Holding made more clearances than any other Arsenal player and also blocked two shots. A pretty routine outing for the club captain.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Bukayo Saka put in another energetic performance tonight. He was always on the run and provided a lot of width on the left flank. His linkup with Willian throughout the game was top-notch and helped create the opening goal of the fixture.

Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs. West Brom:



100% shot accuracy

100% take-ons completed

7 touches in the opp. box

5 crosses

2 chances created

2 interceptions

2 take-ons

1 assist



A spicy left-back display. 🌶 pic.twitter.com/DTaIaTXqPk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

His crosses from the left flank were dangerous and it was only due to poor finishing from his teammates that he didn't get another assist tonight. He was sometimes caught out of position due to his commitment in the attack but thanks to his pace, he made up the ground quickly.

Mohamed Elneny - 6.5/10

A solid, routine performance from the Egyptian midfielder tonight. He did not have much to do but ensured that the possession was recycled promptly. He had an astonishing 98% pass accuracy.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder impressed with a solid defensive performance in the first half but his involvement in the game faded after the break. He was partly responsible for allowing Pereira to sprint straight through midfield and tear apart the Arsenal defenders for the visitors' only goal of the night. After picking up a yellow card for a rash challenge, he was taken off in the 75th minute.

Willian - 7.5/10

The former Chelsea star finally scored his first Premier League goal in Arsenal colors tonight. After being brought down just 25 yards away from goal, Willian made no mistake in curling in a shot into the top-left corner from the set-piece.

5 - Willian has scored five direct free kicks in the Premier League, with Nolberto Solano (9) being the only South American to net more in the competition. Flair. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021

He completed some great one-twos with Sako on the left-flank and was always one of the first Arsenal players to receive the ball in the final third.

Emile Smith-Rowe - 7.5/10

The 20-year-old midfielder displayed his class with a very well-taken first-time finish tonight. His movement to create space and to time his run perfectly to meet Sako's cross helped Arsenal open the scoring in the game. Both of his attempted shots were on target as he provided much-needed flair in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe - 7.5/10

The Ivorian winger scored his sixth goal of the campaign and it was an amazing effort with his preferred left foot. He was given enough time and space by the West Brom players and despite Sam Johnstone getting his fingertips to the ball, he could not stop it from going into the back of the net.

This goalscoring form could mean more game time for Pepe in the Arsenal first team for the final few games of the campaign.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Possibly the worst Arsenal player on the pitch tonight. He had no shots on target and failed to connect with his teammates' passes. He was the first Arsenal player to be substituted.

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

Did not attempt a single shot in the 30 minutes he spent on the pitch. Was brought in to add a fresh pair of legs but failed to have any kind of impact on the game.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Apart from his two tackles, he did not have any involvement in the game. A poor display from the 23-year old, who could only manage a 62% pass accuracy.

Thomas Partey - N/A

Did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

