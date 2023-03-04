Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: Gunners' Player Ratings as Reiss Nelson scores with the last kick of the game to win it | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal came from two goals down to secure a remarkable 3-2 win against Bournemouth in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday, March 4.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. They secured a resounding 4-0 win over Everton in their last game, extending their lead at the summit to five points.

Mikel Arteta made a few changes to his lineup for tonight's game as he looked to give key players some much-needed rest. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey started the game.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

Partey returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield



Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Tomiyasu at the backPartey returns🪄 Vieira in midfieldThree changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Tomiyasu at the back🔙 Partey returns🪄 Vieira in midfield Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! https://t.co/gWkof6IKYb

Arsenal were left shell-shocked just seconds after the game kicked off as Philip Billing gave Bournemouth a stunning lead after just 11 seconds on the clock. The Gunners were caught napping as the Cherries strolled through their midfield before firing a shot on goal to score. In unfamiliar territory, the hosts found themselves chasing the game from minute one.

Despite falling behind so early in the game, the Gunners never lost their rhythm as they kept the ball for 86% of the time in the first period. Despite 14 attempts on goal, Arsenal hit the target just thrice in the first period. Bournemouth, on the other hand, were far more clinical as they hit the target with both their shots in the first half.

The hosts trailed 1-0 at the break.

Arsenal @Arsenal Behind at the break



Plenty of football still to be played Behind at the breakPlenty of football still to be played ❌ Behind at the break💪 Plenty of football still to be played https://t.co/j6yUa7ulSm

Arteta made one alteration at the break as he replaced Tomiyasu with Benjamin White in the second period. The Gunners looked sharp to start the second half and scored 15 minutes after the restart. Emile Smith Rowe provided an assist for Thomas Partey, who creeped in at the back post to smash in a shot from close-range to make it 2-1 after 62 minutes.

Substitute White then bagged his first-ever goal for Arsenal as he equalized in the 70th minute following an assist from Reiss Nelson. With over 20 minutes left in the game, the Gunners were eager to push forward and try to score the winner. They required some luck but the hosts managed to grab a winner with virtually the last kick of the game as Reiss Nelson smashed the ball in from the d-top.

Arsenal secured the all-important win and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale made two saves in the game but conceded two cheap goals. However, he was lucky to end up on the winning side.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu had a decent game as he won four of his five duels, making one tackle in the process. He passed the ball with 83% accuracy and was subbed off at half-time.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba had a good game in defense as he won five of his eight duels, making one clearance and one tackle in the process. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel was relatively solid in defense and had a good game as well. He won five of his six duels, making one clearance in the process. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including three long balls.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8/10

Zinchenko was once again a crucial cog in the wheel for Arsenal as he put in another important performance. He won 11 of his 12 duels, making four tackles in the process. He also played four key passes, one long ball and completed two dribbles.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Odegaard had a great game in midfield as he pulled the strings for Arsenal from central areas. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including three key passes and three crosses. He won six of his eight duels and attempted 11 shots, hitting the target thrice.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey put in a commanding performance in midfield as he won seven of his 17 duels, making two clearances and three tackles in the process. He played seven accurate long balls and also scored to make it 2-1 after 60 minutes.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira played well as he won five of his 10 ground duels, making two tackles in the process. He played three long balls and also three key passes.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

He won seven of his 12 ground duels, making three tackles in the process. He also played three key passes, one long ball and one cross. Saka also completed four dribbles.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard made a bright start to the game but was forced off with an injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Smith Rowe.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli had a good game as he won six of his eight duels. He played two key passes, two long balls and also completed three dribbles.

Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

Smith Rowe came on as a substitute in the first half for the injured Trossard. He provided an assist for Arsenal's first goal and was subbed off after a knock.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White came on in the second half and scored his first goal for the club to draw the Gunners level at 2-2.

Reiss Nelson - 8/10

Nelson came on in the second period and provided an assist for his team's second goal. He scored the winner with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka came on in the 84th minute and helped his team secure the win late on.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes