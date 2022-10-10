Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners secure victory after a thrilling contest | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, October 9.

The Gunners came into this game on the back of four wins in their last five games across competitions. They lost to Manchester United and then won four on the trot, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Mikel Arteta was without Kieran Tierney for this game and fielded Takehiro Tomiyasu in the left-back spot. Arsenal knew a win would take them back above Manchester City into the top spot.

Arsenal made a dream start to the game as they snatched the lead inside the first minute of the game. Martin Odegaard played a well-timed line-breaking pass to Gabriel Martinelli, who smashed it into the bottom corner to make it 1-0. However, conceding a goal woke Liverpool up as they had a period of decent possession soon after.

The Reds created decent opportunities as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz combined well with each other. The latter provided an assist for the former, cutting the ball back from the right flank for the Urguayan to tap-in from close-range. Diaz then suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Roberto Firmino in the 42nd minute.

Arsenal restored their lead with virtually the last move of the first period. Diaz's injury afforded them an extra five minutes of stoppage time to find a reply and they obliged. Martinelli provided an assist for Bukayo Saka to tap-in from close-range to make it 2-1 after 50 minutes. The Gunners went into the break with a one-goal cushion.

Liverpool showed strong intent as they came out for the second half. Klopp brought on Joe Gomez for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold as he looked to solidiy his defense. It paid off as the Reds equalized for the second time after 53 minutes as Diogo Jota assisted Firmino.

Arsenal were then handed a stroke of luck as referee Michael Oliver awarded them a penalty for a foul on Gabriel Jesus. Thiago tackled him from behind and clipped him on the calf, making the referee's decision simple. Bukayo Saka stepped up to put Arsenal 3-2 up after 76 minutes.

Mikel Arteta made a few changes as the Gunners held on to secure all three points. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard had a good game in midfield and played a key part in Arsenal's opening goal in the first minute, providing an assist for Martinelli. He also helped the Gunners crowd key areas in midfield, allowing them to create overloads to win the ball from Liverpool.

He won four of his duels, played one key pass and created one big chance.

#4. Flop - Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel continued in his unfortunate run of games, making an error leading to the concession of a goal for Arsenal. He stepped up too soon and tried to clear a ball which was clearly out of his reach, allowing Luis Diaz to pounce on the miscue and create a chance to score from.

The Colombian then laid the ball off to Darwin Nunez, who slotted the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

#3. Hit - Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal after just one minute as the Gunners broke forward with speed and intent. He caused several problems from Liverpool's right hand side and it resulted in Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both being subbed off.

#2. Flop - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold struggled to find a foothold in the game right from kick-off. He failed to mark Martinelli for Arsenal's opener as the Brazilian made a simple run in behind and scored with a smart finish.

Alexander-Arnold was also unlucky as he suffered an injury towards the end of the first half. He was seen clutching his thigh region and was replaced by Joe Gomez during half-time.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka

Saka put in a wonderful performance as he scored two crucial goals to help Arsenal secure the result. He tapped in from close-range after 50 minutes to give his team a 2-1 lead. He then stepped up to take a penalty in the second half and made it 3-2 to the Gunners with a smart finish.

Saka won four of his nine duels and made one tackle, one interception and one clearance in a well-rounded performance. He has now scored against all of the Gunners' top-six rivals.

