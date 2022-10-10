Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Gunners' Player Ratings as Saka and Martinelli down the Reds with a rampant display | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a statement 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, October 9. The result took them back to the top of the table with 24 points from nine games.

The Gunners came into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. The result meant they won seven of their eight games and were second in the table with 21 points and a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup for this contest in which they have been largely unsuccessful in recent years. However, he fielded Takehiro Tomiyasu as the left back, leaving Kieran Tierney on the bench.

Arsenal made a blistering start to the game, scoring their fastest goal against Liverpool in Premier League history. They pushed forward as Bukayo Saka played the ball infield to Martin Odegaard. He then released Gabriel Martinelli into space with a perfectly weighted through ball. The Brazilian slotted the ball into the net, beating fellow countryman Alisson with ease.

However, Liverpool were no pushovers as they began passing the ball faster and with more directness. They increased the tempo of their play and even committed more men forward. The visitors were rewarded for their efforts after 34 minutes as Darwin Nunez scored a tap-in following a good cut-back from Luis Diaz. Gabriel Magalhaes made an error in the build-up as he failed to clear the ball.

Luis Diaz suffered an injury and went down multiple times as the half-time neared. He was eventually subbed off and replaced by Roberto Firmino. Five minutes of stoppage time were added due to the incident and Arsenal capitalized on it. They retook the lead via Saka, who tapped in following an assist from Martinelli. The hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Jurgen Klopp made one change during the break, bringing on Joe Gomez in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered an injury. Liverpool came out for the second half with intent and determination to score. They grabbed the equalizer just eight minutes after the restart. Diogo Jota played Roberto Firmino through on goal and the Brazilian scored with his left foot to make it 2-2.

There was drama midway through the second half as referee Michael Oliver awarded Arsenal a debatable penalty. Thiago Alcantara seemed to have clipped the back of Gabriel Jesus' ankles in the box and the forward went down clutching his leg. Replays showed minimal contact, prompting several reactions from pundits and fans alike.

Bukayo Saka stepped up to take the spot-kick and slotted it into the bottom-left corner, a few feet away from Alisson's outstretched hand. Arsenal held on to secure the win and returned to the top of the league. With that said, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale made a decent start to the game and also gave Arteta a scare as he was seen clutching his thigh inside 10 minutes. However, he carried on playing. He made two saves and played six accurate long balls.

Ben White - 6.5/10

White made a good start to the game and looked solid on the right flank. He won five of his six duels and made two clearances and two tackles.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba showed his calmness and composure at the back as he defended well. He won all four of his duels, making two clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played three accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel made a decent start to the game but gave the ball away in the build-up to Liverpool's equalizer in the first half. He won two of his four duels, made four clearances and blocked two shots. He also played four accurate long balls.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu surprisingly started in the left-back spot but played well when deployed there against Bodo/Glimt. He won seven of his 10 duels and made six clearances and three tackles.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka made a decent start to the game and looked composed in the middle of the pitch. He won five of his nine duels, made five clearances and blocked one shot.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey looked good in midfield as he did well to thwart Liverpool's advances. He won two of his five duels and played six accurate long balls. He also made six clearances and two interceptions.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard appeared in a great position and played the perfect pass to assist Martinelli for Arsenal's opener. He was also booked for a cynical foul later in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead inside the first minute with a great run and a sharp finish. He also provided an assist for Saka's first goal. Martinelli played two key passes, one accurate long ball and won four of his 10 duels.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka played with intent and looked eager to make an impact in the final third. However, he was met with several hard tackles from Liverpool players. He won four of his nine duels and had three shots on target.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus was good on the ball in the first half but had limited touches in Liverpool's penalty area. He attempted two shots on target and completed two dribbles. He also won four of his 11 duels and earned a penalty for Arsenal.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney, Edward Nketiah & Fabio Vieira - N/A

All three were brought on for the closing stages but did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

