Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Nketiah's late goal breaks heart for Ten Hag's men | Premier League 2022-23 

Arsenal produced a late winner to beat Manchester United 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on January 22 (Sunday). Eddie Nketiah scored two goals, while Bukayo Saka scored a thunderous goal from outside the penalty box. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez found the back of the net for the visitors.

The hosts started on the front foot and nearly led the game through Thomas Partey. The midfielder failed to keep the ball on target after the ball was pulled back by Granit Xhaka in the 5th minute.

Manchester United drew first blood when Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant solo goal. The English striker nutmegged Thomas Partey before slotting the ball into the back of the net with a thumping strike in the 18th minute.

The Gunners showed intent and created a golden opportunity through Gabriel Martinelli, who pulled the ball away from the target. However, they went a step further when Eddie Nketiah found the back of the net the next minute.

The striker escaped the marker from Luke Shaw and drilled his header down following an exquisite cross from Granit Xhaka five minutes later after going behind.

The hosts stepped onto the accelerator in the second half and procured a well-deserved lead through Bukayo Saka in the 53rd minute. His shot from outside the penalty box stunned the visitors and sent the Emirates into raptures.

The visitors roared back and nearly scored through Marcus Rashford, whose shot was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale to keep the score intact. Despite the hurdle, Manchester United roared back and leveled the game through Lisandro Martinez. The center-back's looping header hit the back of the net following a weak punch from Aaron Ramsdale.

However, a late goal from Eddie Nketiah sealed the three points for the Gunners. Martin Odegaard's shot took a kind deflection and fell onto the path of the striker, whose improvised backheel found the back of the net at the end.

We shall look at how Manchester United fared during their hard-fought loss to Arsenal.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea - 6/10: The Spaniard was helpless with all three goals. De Gea made an exceptional save to deny Nketiah in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10: Lots of positives to pick from, Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a solid outing and kept Gabriel Martinelli quiet throughout the game. The right-back was dragged out of position for the third goal.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10: The experienced campaigner did not have the best of nights. Varane was unable to contain Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, who were running the show inside the penalty box.

Lisandro Martinez - 7.5/10: Lisandro Martinez had a first half to remember, but he was defensively shaky despite scoring Manchester United's second goal. The Argentine international found it hard to go toe-to-toe with Bukayo Saka.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10: Luke Shaw was unable to stay with Bukayo Saka throughout the game. The left-back was dragged out of position and failed to stop the crosses from the left side of Arsenal's attacking flank.

Scott McTominay - 6/10: Scott McTominay was completely lost in the game except for one moment -- when he took a shot from outside the penalty box to force a save off Ramsdale. He lost the battle to Odegaard and Xhaka.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10: Just like McTominay, Eriksen was not able to keep up with the opponents' pace. He was casual with possession and did not act as a creative spark for the visitors.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Bruno Fernandes played quick, intricate passes and broke the Gunners' midfield line with his passing. The Portuguese failed to assist or score, but his link-up with Rashford is turning out to be pivotal for the Red Devils.

Antony - 6/10: Antony's failure to get into attacking positions is already holding Manchester United back. Rather than wanting to run without the ball, the Brazilian stands and expects his teammates to find him every time.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10: In the best form of his life, Marcus Rashford ran past Thomas Partey like it was nothing and slotted the ball behind the hapless Aaron Ramsdale. He came close to scoring his second goal of the game, but Ramsdale's strong hands pushed the ball away to safety.

Wout Weghorst - 5/10: Wout Weghorst worked his socks off, but he lacked guile and rarely troubled Saliba and Gabriel. His presence did more favors for Arsenal than Manchester United.

Substitutes:

Fred - 6/10: Fred did not help Manchester United gain authority over the game after replacing Antony. He was not effective throughout the night.

Alejandro Garnacho - N/A: He came on during the latter stages of the game.

