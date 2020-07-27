Arsenal 3-2 Watford: 5 Talking Points as Aubameyang brace sends Watford to the Championship | Premier League 2019-20

For the first time in quite some while, the final day of the season is of little value to Arsenal. They’re not in contention for any European places neither are they anywhere near the top of the table too. As for Watford, this game meant everything to them with their very survival in the Premier League reliant on it. The Hornets started the day in the bottom three, level on points with 17th placed Aston Villa.

With nothing but pride on the line for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s men were gifted a 1st-minute penalty as Alexandre Lacazette was kneed in the back by Craig Dawson. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang went on to the subsequent spot-kick. Against the run of play, Arsenal doubled their lead 20 minutes later through a deflected Kieran Tierney shot.

David Luiz gave away a penalty

Star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled his tally in the 34th minute with a moment of individual brilliance as he set himself up for an overhead kick. Watford gained some much-needed hope as David Luiz would give away his 5th penalty of the season, which Troy Deeney stepped up to convert just before half-time.

The second half started similarly to the first, with Watford on the front foot. They got their hopes up with a Danny Welbeck goal with 34 minutes to go. However, the Gunners hung on by the skin of their teeth, seeing them move up to an 8th placed finish in the league. As for Watford, their missed chances came back to haunt them as they missed out on PL survival by 1 point, meaning they’ll be playing Championship football next season.

Here are 5 talking points from Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Watford.

#5 Switch to a 4-3-3

Arsenal FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Since the lockdown, Mikel Arteta has decided to deploy his Arsenal team in a compact 3-4-3. He stated that this was a temporary solution as it would provide defensive solidity at the back.

Today, he felt confident enough to switch back to a 4-3-3 but the change in shape would favour a rampant Watford team. In the opening 23 minutes, Watford’s 4-4-2 penned Arsenal in and exploited the space down the flanks, often creating 4v2 overloads on the Arsenal centre-backs.

Reports suggest that Arteta wants a centre-back, defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder in the summer window, that AM would link the front three and midfield. Today, Joe Willock played in the #8/#10 position, however, he failed to create one single chance, further reiterating Arsenal’s inability to function in a 4-3-3 right now.

#4 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s consistency

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League - Emirates Stadium

It’s imperative for Arsenal to tie Aubameyang down to a new contract in the summer. The 31-year-old has been in stupendous form this season, scoring 22 league goals in 36 appearances. Arsenal may have finished in 8th place but without the forward’s goals, they may have found themselves closer to a relegation battle.

Selected strikers and Premier League goals since start of 2018/19:



Kane (35)

Aguero (37)

Mane (40)

Vardy (41)

Salah (41)

Aubameyang (44) — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 26, 2020

Today with the Golden Boot in touching distance, the Gabonese international scored a brace, finishing just one behind the winner Jamie Vardy (23). Across the past two seasons, no player in the PL has scored more goals than Aubameyang (44). Bear in mind he’s done this in the 5th least creative team in the league, whilst playing out wide on the left.