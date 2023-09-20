Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Player Ratings as the Gunners hit four in a stylish return to the competition | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20.

The Gunners qualified for the UCL after an six-year absence, with their last appearance in the competition being under former manager Arsene Wenger in 2017. They qualified having finished second in the Premier League last season.

Mikel Arteta's team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton in their last game as they looked to continue their winning run. The manager fielded a strong linuep for this clash.

Arsenal made a strong start to the game and tried to put PSV Eindhoven on the back foot in the first half. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just eight minutes as he was in the right place to tap-in Martin Odegaard's saved shot.

The winger then turned provider as he played a quality pass towards Leandro Trossard, who finished calmly to make it 2-0 to the Gunners after 20 minutes.

The Belgian carried forward the favor as he set-up Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal's third goal of the night with a nice pass across the face of goal.

The hosts led 3-0 at half-time.

Arsenal played well in the second half as they did not allow PSV a sniff of their goal, while continuing to attack. David Raya put in a strong performance between the sticks and helped keep the visitors at bay with saves at regular intervals.

Captain Martin Odegaard scored the Gunners' fourth goal in emphatic style midway through the second period to put the cherry on the cake.

The hosts held on to win 4-0 over PSV, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 8/10

Raya made four decent saves to keep his clean sheet and passed the ball with 83% accuracy, including 12 long balls.

Benjamin White - 7/10

Despite being booked for a silly pull at an opponent's leg with his hand, White had a solid game. He won three duels, making four clearances and one block. He also played one key pass.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba put in a good performance in defense. He won all four of his duels, making four clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was a commanding presence in the Gunners' backline as he won six duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two long balls.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko had a decent game on the left flank but nearly made a couple of errors that could have cost his team. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including three long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

Odegaard put in a captain's performance as he passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including five long balls. He also won five duels, completed three dribbles and capped off a lovely night with a goal in the second half. His well-rounded display earned him the Player of the Match award.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a decent game in midfield despite not being able to influence the proceedings much.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz showed glimpses of brilliance every now and then. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, won eight duels and created one big chance.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka scored Arsenal's first goal in the UCL after their long absence and assisted Trossard's goal shortly after. He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including three key passes and one cross.

Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Trossard continued in his rich vein of form, netting in his second-consecutive game. He then assisted Jesus for the team's third goal. He also played three key passes and two crosses in a lovely display.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

Jesus scored a lovely goal just before half-time as Arsenal were cruising with a 3-0 lead. He also played one key pass and completed two dribbles.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu replaced Zinchenko and put in a good performance.

Reiss Nelson - 7/10

Nelson assisted Odegaard with a smart pass and looked lively for Arsenal during his cameo.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Despite being on the pitch for a short duration, Vieira looked sharp on the ball and had a good influence on the proceedings.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

Smith Rowe came off the bench and put in a decent display.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho replaced Rice late in the game and put in a decent performance.