Arsenal 4-2 Leeds: 5 Talking Points as Aubameyang hat-trick powers Gunners | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-2 to move to tenth in the 2020-21 Premier League table.

The build-up to this game was billed as the #BattleFor10th, as both teams sat mid-table. Apart from their similar league positions, the two teams are pretty similar in terms of their playing styles.

The encounter lived up to its billing, producing a six-goal thriller. A Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang hattrick accompanied by a Hector Bellerín strike put Arsenal 4-0 up by the 47th minute and firmly in the ascendancy.

However, Marcelo Bielsa's team hit back with a Pascal Struijk header and a Helder Costa strike. Arsenal, though, managed to see out the remainder of the game to grab all three points and climb up the league table.

On that note, let us have a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Martin Odegaard makes a start

Arsenal vs Leeds United - Premier League

The Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard arrived at Arsenal in the recently-concluded January transfer window. The 22-year-old, gifted his first start in Arsenal colours, produced a performance that didn’t disappoint.

Saka,Smith Rowe and Odegaard link up pic.twitter.com/z3mmM8JF13 — Bathabile☔️ (@Saka7ii_) February 14, 2021

Although not at his sharpest, Odegaard’s quality was there for all to see. He got himself out of tight spaces, and connected well with his teammates in the final third.

In a promising 78 minutes on the pitch, the loanee completed 100% of his take-ons and 81% of his passes. He also won three duels and created one chance.

#4 Dani Ceballos makes a rousing return for Arsenal

Arsenal vs Leeds United - Premier League

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Arsenal needed someone to step up. Dani Ceballos did just that with his first start in over a month.

Up against a team that doesn't give opponents time on the ball, Ceballos adapted his game to ensure Arsenal beat that press with ease.

Real Madrid have put a €25m price tag on Dani Ceballos for the summer. (Sport)



Would you want to sign the Spaniard on a permanent basis? #afc pic.twitter.com/X7LciPNFqI — Arsenal Presser (@ArsenalPresser) February 11, 2021

In a very combative and tactically astute performance, the 24-year-old completed 43 passes, created one chance and intercepted three passes.

His anticipation was on point, and his ability to link up quickly with his teammates helped Arsenal progress play efficiently.