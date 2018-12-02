Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham: 3 reasons why The Gunners made a stunning comeback

Arsenal was brilliant in the second half

Arsenal produced a stunning and an attractive second half comeback to take honours in the North London Derby beating Tottenham 4-2. The Gunners started the match with great intensity and the first half hour completely belonged to the Gunners. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half penalty gave Arsenal the lead. But as soon as the match started looking easy for Arsenal, Spurs took away the initiative by scoring two goals in quick time.

Unai Emery who was seen animated in the opening minutes of the match was seen pretty calm in the later stage of the first half, urging his team to do damage control so that they can bounce back in the second half.

And the calmness paid off. Emery’s substitutions were key as Arsenal didn’t allow Spurs to start the second half on the front foot and the forwards pressed hard to seize control. Aubameyang’s neatly taken second goal, Lacazette’s deflected shot, and Torreira’s first goal for the club meant Arsenal finished off a stunning comeback.

Here are the three reasons why Arsenal were able to win the North London Derby.

#1. Aubameyang’s clinical finishing -

Aubameyang scored the equaliser with a beautiful shot past Lloris

When Aubameyang scored the first goal of the match with a penalty, it was his 19th in the Premier League after making a move to the Emirates. His stocks are rising day by day and he is currently the top scorer in the EPL this season.

If his first was a neatly taken penalty, the second one had class written all over it. A neatly taken first time shot left Lloris with no chance to stop it. Just few days back Aubameyang had talked about how he wants to give the fans a glimpse of what they are missing after Henry’s career was over at Arsenal.

And he lived up to the billing. Not only the goals, he worked pretty hard to press Vertonghen and Aurier which made it easy for the midfield of Xhaka and Torreira to operate smoothly.

