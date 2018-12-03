×
Premier League 2018-19: 4 takeaways from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
386   //    03 Dec 2018, 01:55 IST

Arsenal hosted Spurs at the Emirates
Arsenal hosted Spurs at the Emirates

The Arsenal vs Tottenham game had enormous importance from the perspective of the league table, as the fifth-place side were squaring off against the fourth. Like any North London derby, the fixture promised goals galore.

Arsenal went at it from the very first minute and got their deserved lead after Aubameyang sent Lloris the wrong way from the spot. It could have been two, but Lloris kept Spurs in the game.

Against the run of play, Tottenham hit back with two goals in a matter of a couple of minutes to go ahead in the game. Both the sides managed to garner some decent chances after that in the first half, but nothing substantial to beat the goalkeepers.

The second half started the way as the first half did, with Arsenal scoring the equalizer after Aubameyang sumptuously guided the ball past a helpless Lloris. Arsenal then went on top with Lacazette giving Unai Emery's side the lead for the second time in the match.

That was followed by Torreira's goal which bagged all three points for the Gunners in the North London derby.

Here are the four takeaways from the game:

#4 A frantic first-half display from both sides

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal.
Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal.

A neutral could not have asked for anything more than what the first 45 minutes produced between the two North London sides. It had everything - goals, drama, fights, and controversies.

Arsenal were better in the initial exchanges of the half and looked like the team who were unbeaten 18 games in all competitions. The Gunners took the lead after referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty for a handball by Jan Vertongen. Aubameyang stepped up and sent Lloris the wrong way to give Arsenal the lead in the derby.

However as the game progressed, the Spurs regrouped and started looking more menacing in attack. First Eric Dier deflected Eriksen's free-kick, which was followed by a penalty from Harry Kane. That triggered a spat near the Arsenal goal, with the players getting embroiled in a nasty brawl.

It was a half of two halves where Arsenal dominated the initial 20-25 minutes, but the Spurs showed their class and took the lead into the halftime break.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
