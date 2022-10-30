Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Gunners' Player Ratings as Martinelli, Partey, and Nelson score in a resounding win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal smashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, October 30. The result sees them move back to the top of the league table, two points clear of Manchester City.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games across competitions. It is interesting to note that none of those five games saw more than two goals scored between the teams. This was an indication of the games being tightly contested as they faced a spell of inconsistency.

Mikel Arteta stuck with the same lineup as Takehiro Tomiyasu and continued to start as the left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal made a delightful start to the game as they showed intent with direct passes and runs behind Nottingham Forest's defense. Their wingers were on fire as they ran rings around the visitors' full-backs. Gabriel Martinelli made a lovely diagonal run into the box and latched onto Bukayo Saka's cross with a powerful header to make it after five minutes.

Nottingham Forest regrouped and showed composure as they competed to remain in the game. Remo Freuler had the only shot on target for them in the first period and saw his attempt saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Despite an open 45 minutes, neither team was able to alter the scoreline.

Arsenal carried a narrow 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest into half-time.

Arsenal started the second half in the same way they began the first as they scored within five minutes of the restart. Reiss Nelson, who came on to replace to injured Saka, was in the thick of it all.

He scored in the 49th minute after seeing his initial attempt saved by Dean Henderson. Nelson was on target once again as he latched onto a smart pass by Jesus and scored to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. Nelson then brought Thomas Partey to the party as he provided an assist from which the Ghanaian scored a stunner from 25 yards out to make it 4-0.

Both Arteta and Steve Cooper made multiple changes as they looked to rotate their squads. However, Arsenal turned on the style as they added a fifth goal after 78 minutes. Jesus provided an assist for Martin Odegaard to smash the ball into the net.

Arsenal held on and kept a clean sheet as they secured yet another win in the Premier League. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale was called into action just twice as he made two saves throughout the game. He also played 14 accurate passes as he kept a clean sheet.

Ben White - 7/10

White made an encouraging start to the game and did well on defense. He won three of his seven duels and made two clearances and one tackle. He also played two accurate long balls.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba looked composed at the heart of Arsenal's defense. He won four of his six duels and made two tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel distributed the ball well and was strong in the tackle. He won four of his five duels and made three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu was deployed as the left back and made a decent start to the game. He won three of his seven duels and made two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass, one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka made a positive start to the game and often ventured forward in attack. He won three of his four duels and played two key passes.

Thomas Partey - 8/10

Partey looked composed in the middle of the park and used his passing range to dictate the tempo of the game. He won all three of his duels and made two tackles and one clearance. He also played one key pass and five accurate long balls. Partey scored a stunner to make it 4-0 for Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard made a good start to the game and passed the ball with precision. He played five key passes and two accurate crosses. He also scored from his only shot on target in the second half.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka provided an assist for the Gunners' opening goal with a sharp delivery into a dangerous area of the box. However, he suffered a knock midway through the first period and was replaced by Reiss Nelson.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

He made a unique diagonal run to get to Saka's cross and headed Arsenal into an early lead. Martinelli played one key pass and two accurate long balls. He also made two interceptions in a good performance overall.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus had a frustrating outing as he found himself in several great positions but failed to score. His goalless streak in the Premier League is now at nearly 500 minutes as Arsenal's number nine continues his goal-drought. However, he provided two assists in the game.

Substitutes

Reiss Nelson - 8.5/10

Nelson replaced Saka in the first half and turned out to be Arsenal's unexpected match-winner. He scored a well-taken brace and also provided an assist with a great performance.

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Cedric made his first appearance of the season for the Gunners and played well.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira came on in the second period and had a decent game.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney came on for the closing stages and helped Arsenal preserve their clean sheet.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah came on late in the game and did well to help the Gunners close out the game.

