Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Gunners' Player Ratings as 5-star performance on final day fails to land top-4 spot | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal smashed Everton 5-1 in their final Premier League game of the 2021-22 season. However, that was not enough to land them a top-four spot, as fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur won 5-0 at Norwich City.

The Gunners came into the game knowing they needed a win to stand a chance of finishing in the top four. They also needed Norwich City to beat Tottenham Hotspur to overtake Spurs. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta fielded his strongest possible XI against Everton to give it a real go.

The Toffees, meanwhile, secured safety in the Premier League in dramatic fashion last time out at Goodison Park. They came back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace to avoid relegation. Frank Lampard's men were keen to end their season on a strong note, but that was not to be against a rampant Arsenal side.

As expected, Arsenal started on the front foot, creating chances galore and controlling the pace of play. Gabriel Martinelli was an early threat for the visitors, using his pace and trickery to beat his markers.

He struck a shot on target that hit Alex Iwobi on his arm. The referee did not award a penalty initially but reversed his decision following a VAR review. Martinelli stepped up to score with a composed strike.

Arsenal continued to attack and put pressure on Everton, swarming forward in numbers. Bukayo Saka delivered a good cross from a corner, which was flicked on by Martinelli. Eddie Nketiah reacted first, tapping home to double the Gunners' advantage.

Everton stayed sharp and capitalised on one of their only chances, with Donny van de Beek reducing arrears after an assist from Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the break.

Everton made a positive start to the second period, but that proved short-lived, as Arsenal scored yet again.

Bukayo Saka provided an assist from a corner for Cedric, who lashed in from inside the box to make it 3-1. The Gunners made it four just three minutes later, from another set-piece routine. This time it was Gabriel Magalhaes scoring with a driven shot off Cedric's pass. The goal stood after a VAR check.

Arteta brought on Alexandre Lacazette midway through the second half. The Frenchman received a warm round of applause in what seemed to be his final appearance for the Gunners.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard added the icing on the cake with a sumptuous finish in the 82nd minute to round off a comprehensive win. On that note, here's a look at the Gunners' player ratings:

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale put in a decent performance in goal, making one save but failed to keep a clean sheet.

Cedric - 9/10

Cedric put in a wonderful performance on the right side of Arsenal's defence. He scored one goal and provided an assist and also made four tackles, three clearances and two interceptions.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding returned from suspension to cover for the injured Ben White, putting in a solid performance.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

He scored a goal and won four of his six duels in a dominant display.

Nuno Tavares - 6.5/10

Tavares was a menace on the left flank, constantly driving past defenders but failed to register a shot on target despite two attempts.

Mohamed Elneny - 7/10

The Egyptian put in another solid performance as his run in the starting XI continued.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka looked a bit off the pace. However, he did well to hold his position in central midfield to stop Everton running through.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka looked sharp from the start, using his pace to run past Everton defenders on the right flank. He played three passes and provided an assist.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Odegaard displayed some silky footwork and presence of mind, creating space for his teammates to attack. He played five key passes, capping off his campaign with a sublime goal late on.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

Martinelli converted a penalty and also provided an assist for Nketiah's goal, looking sharp and on song. He also played two accurate long balls and created a big chance for his teammates.

Eddie Nketiah - 7.5/10

Nketiah scored Arsenal's second goal after making a quick adjustment in the box. He attempted three shots and scored from one. He also played two key passes.

Substitutes

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7/10

Lokonga came on to replace Xhaka in the second half and put in a decent performance. He completed 23 passes with 100% accuracy.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5/10

Lacazette came on midway through the second half in what seemed like his last appearance for the Gunners. He attempted two shots, but both were off target.

Nicolas Pepe - 7/10

Pepe came on for Saka in the final few minutes and replicated the Englishman's contributions. He provided the assist for his team's fifth goal.

